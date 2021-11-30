The New Flat Rate's interactive pricing menu comes to Housecall Pro The integration will give the home service software company's users an automated pricing structure that helps technicians close tickets and boost sales

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, announced a new integration with Housecall Pro , a leading software platform for home service professionals. The integration will benefit both companies' customers by eliminating manual data entry and seamlessly passing information between the two apps with the click of a button.

"The New Flat Rate was founded to make the lives of contractors easier. With menu pricing, the services sell themselves, and the technicians can focus on their craftsmanship," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "With this API integration with Housecall Pro, we not only provide pricing solutions to thousands of home services technicians, but the entire service call lifecycle from start to finish is now streamlined, from the first dispatch to pricing a repair or install to the final handshake with a happy customer."

The New Flat Rate's system allows field service technicians to have instant access to a variety of price books that provide pricing for repairs and gives customers multiple service options. The result is an increase in the average service ticket and in customer satisfaction.

Housecall Pro is an all-in-one business solution that helps home service professionals streamline their operations, scale their businesses, and impress their customers. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time and cut the stress of paperwork. Together with The New Flat Rate, companies who use Housecall Pro can spend their time providing excellent service to the customer without the added stress of negotiating prices.

"We're excited this integration with The New Flat Rate is now live," says Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro. "By simplifying the customer interaction via The New Flat Rate's app and Menu Pricing, Pros will be able to not only increase their close rate and ticket size, but also offer a better customer experience resulting in 5-star reviews across the board."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated business solution that helps home service professionals save time, sell bigger jobs, and provide best-in-class service. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more, Housecall Pro enables pros to manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The software is available through a mobile app and web portal for pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over eight years. For more information, visit their website at https://www.housecallpro.com/ .

