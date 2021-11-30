BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in EMS Management & Consultants

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has made a significant, growth-oriented investment in EMS Management & Consultants (EMS|MC), in partnership with the existing management team. EMS|MC is the leading provider of revenue cycle management and technology solutions for the emergency medical services (EMS) industry.

EMS|MC, founded in 1996 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest revenue cycle management providers focused exclusively on EMS, serving over 260 public, private, hospital-affiliated and non-profit EMS agencies across 24 states. The Company's proprietary technology and analytics solutions drive workflow efficiency, automation and quality assurance, resulting in industry-leading productivity, timely and accurate collections and strengthened compliance for its customers.

Sean Wilder, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "EMS|MC is a clear leader within EMS billing and administrative services, positioned to meet the unique and evolving needs of this vital sector. The business overlaps with several practice areas of strength and focus for BV – healthcare technology, tech-enabled BPO and enterprise software – and we look forward to leveraging our experience and network to help with management's vision for continued innovation and expansion within this market while maintaining EMS|MC's strong culture and values."

Greg Carnes, CEO of EMS|MC, said, "We have a deep understanding of the operating challenges that EMS agencies face, which has driven our focus to provide comprehensive software and services solutions to make billing, claims management and the entire claims revenue cycle as easy and effective as possible so our clients can focus on patient care. Given BV's experience in technology and outsourced solutions, notably within the hospital and local government markets, we believe they will add immediate value to our team in executing on strategic priorities and helping best serve our growing roster of valued customers."

Laura Swearingen, Principal of BV Investment Partners, added, "We see a lot of runway for growth for EMS|MC, both organically and through strategic acquisitions of like-minded organizations that can benefit from EMS|MC's scale, depth of organization, processes and technology. We are looking forward to working with Greg and the broader EMS|MC management team to build the business and better serve our customers and the EMS industry at large."

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc served as financial advisor to EMS|MC in connection with the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to BV.

About EMS|MC

EMS Management & Consultants is the nation's most technology-enabled and analytics-driven claims processing company dedicated solely to the EMS community. Its services include complete EMS revenue cycle management, software-driven billing services, compliance, training, legislative advocacy and consulting services. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, EMS|MC serves more than 260 clients across the United States. For more information, please visit www.emsbilling.com

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.2 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com .

