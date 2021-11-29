There's a Glitch in the Matrix and Denny's is Offering Free Delivery and Other Glitchy Offers Denny's partners with Warner Brothers to further amplify its digital transformation

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's, one of the nation's largest full-service family restaurant chains, is entering The Matrix through a new partnership with Warner Brothers, the film studio producing the fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise starring Keanu Reeves. During this limited-time promotion that starts Cyber Monday (November 29), Dennys.com and the new Denny's iOS and Android apps will transport guests into a real-life version of The Matrix where they will experience personalized "glitches" that were created just for them in their digital offers wallet – a new feature which allows a logged-in Denny's Rewards member to access all of their offers in one centralized location.

See You at Denny's (PRNewsfoto/Denny's)

Throughout the five-week promotion, Denny's Rewards members will experience a variety of randomized, Matrix-inspired offers giving them access to free menu items, free delivery fees, and a variety of other discounts on orders at Denny's.

"As we further redefine how today's modern families dine and continue to establish Denny's as a leader in the digital guest experience, we're thrilled to partner with Warner Brothers to amplify our digital transformation," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "This partnership offers an exciting avenue for millions of our loyal and new guests to take advantage of the personalized benefits offered through our new mobile app and Denny's Rewards program."



Denny's digital transformation efforts aim to provide guests with an enhanced experience on Dennys.com and Denny's app platforms, resulting in a streamlined ordering experience, with more compelling features that will drive further customization and guest satisfaction.

Fans will be able to experience Denny's promotional campaign with "The Matrix" through January 4, 2022 and can visit Dennys.com for more information or to find their local restaurant and place an online order. Warner Brother's "The Matrix Resurrections" opens in theaters and is available for streaming via HBO Max on December 22.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

