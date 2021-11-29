TD SYNNEX Names Sammy Kinlaw SVP of Customer Communities in North America

FREMONT, Calif., and CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX Corporation named Sammy Kinlaw to lead its customer communities as senior vice president, Sales Communities, North America.

In his new role, Kinlaw will oversee all three dedicated communities: Varnex, serving its small to medium-sized business (SMB) community; Tech Select, for its Advanced Solutions community; and Stellr, for its managed service provider (MSP) community.

Bob Stegner, senior vice president, Marketing, North America, said Kinlaw's deep understanding of the channel and extensive knowledge across a host of technologies and vendors makes him uniquely qualified to lead TD SYNNEX' member communities.

"It's critical that each of these distinct communities continues serving its members," Stegner said. "In overseeing the work of all three organizations, Sammy can manage benefits with equity while allowing for unique offers where needed."

Kinlaw said each of the communities has historically demonstrated growth at a premium to the market and is expected to continue doing so.

"That legacy is important to sponsoring vendors and partner members," said Kinlaw, who is committed to driving excellence in events, communications, content and benefits for members, while seeking to modernize benefits, deepen and broaden support and elevate listening in areas like peer-to-peer exchange.

"Since the merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data in September, we've been listening to our members and using historical data as a benchmark to examine every facet of our communities," said Kinlaw, who previously served as senior vice president of endpoint solutions for the Americas at Tech Data.

"We've developed a deep understanding of where our communities sell, what verticals are growing and the technologies on which they are focused," he said. "More importantly, we've gained a stronger understanding on how we can shape and deepen our benefits, certifications, and training for our members as well as expose them to new technologies to grow their businesses."

TD SYNNEX plans to announce additional details to all community members and vendors in early December.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

