YouScience Discovery is now available, free of charge, to Oregon middle and high schools, helping students to identify their natural talents, better select their educational pathways, and find best matched in-demand jobs

Oregon Department of Education Expands Availability of YouScience Discovery, Bringing Aptitude-Based Career Guidance to 180 Schools Across the State YouScience Discovery is now available, free of charge, to Oregon middle and high schools, helping students to identify their natural talents, better select their educational pathways, and find best matched in-demand jobs

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience , the only provider of a fully-integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, announced today that the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) has expanded its pilot of YouScience Discovery , its chosen aptitude-based career guidance tool, free of charge, to 180 middle and high schools across Oregon.

YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

YouScience Discovery was originally piloted to 25 Oregon middle schools earlier this year. Upon successful testimonies from teachers and district leaders, and with their current pathway programs filling up to capacity, the ODE decided to expand the pilot. With the expansion, now more students can be empowered by discovering their natural abilities, be directed into education and career areas that align with their aptitudes, and be exposed to in-demand jobs.

Through YouScience, students are often introduced to careers they may not have been familiar with – helping to eliminate any natural biases and opening doors to previously unconsidered opportunities. Additionally, schools and districts are able to ensure that educational programs offered in schools match in-demand jobs in their areas.

"We're dedicated to helping students uncover their natural abilities. This not only boosts their self-confidence, but also helps them reach their full potential in both their education and future careers. We're proud to be working with the ODE to bring YouScience Discovery to more Oregon students across the state," said Edson Barton, founder and CEO, YouScience.

YouScience Discovery is built on learnings from 50-plus years of scientific research, and delivers the most accurate aptitude assessment and career guidance solution on the market. While most career tests on the market only provide insights on an individual's interests or personalities, YouScience Discovery delves into a person's true abilities, enabling more personal, accurate and actionable career guidance.

"We were seeing great success with our students in using YouScience Discovery (combining aptitude and interest) in determining their educational and career pathways," said Jim Taylor, Career Education and Human Resources Education Specialist, Office of Teaching, Learning & Assessment, Oregon Department of Education. "YouScience also helped us identify gaps in our curriculum. Now we are able to see the population of students who have aptitudes in certain areas and ensure we have the educational programs that match these aptitudes for them to succeed."

"With YouScience we're able to get students – as early as middle school – on the right educational pathway that match their natural talents so they can have a successful career in the future," said Karla Clark, CC4A/STEAM Project Manager, Southern Oregon Education Service District. "YouScience is helping to close the career gap and increase access and equity for our students. Everyone who has tried has loved it."

About YouScience

YouScience is the only provider of a fully-integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YouScience