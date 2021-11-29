Hyland releases latest content services offerings and enhancements, including new Content Portal integration with Jadu Partnership with Jadu delivers integrated portal solution to government, higher ed, commercial customers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider recently named a Leader in the industry for the 12th straight year by Gartner, has launched its latest product enhancements and new solutions to support organizations' digital transformation. Hyland's newest platform updates and solutions deploy the most modern technology to drive innovation, increase efficiency and deliver greater agility to meet changing business imperatives.

The release includes the new Hyland Content Portal for OnBase in partnership with Jadu; the new solution acts as an integrated portal for enhancing digital services and stakeholder experiences for AP departments, governmental agencies and higher education institutions. The Hyland Content Portal connects to Hyland's content service platform with a modern, external-facing portal experience that provides online forms, document upload and tracking, workflow and reports – ultimately improving the self-service experience for vendors, constituents and students. The portal can be implemented as a main portal solution or integrated directly into existing portals and websites.

Other new functionality and solutions across the Hyland product portfolio include:

Hyland Healthcare Enterprise Imaging enhancements include an updated enhancements include an updated Acuo Admin Portal , which provides a zero-footprint, web-based UI that improves administrator experience, making quality control and admin workflows easier for their VNA. NilRead viewer enhancements include enhanced integrations with Epic video editing and patient portal enhancements.

Hyland's Alfresco platform now includes new and enhanced connectors for both Microsoft Teams and SAP Cloud, so customers can improve collaboration while creating a more integrated solution map. now includes new and enhanced connectors for both Microsoft Teams and SAP Cloud, so customers can improve collaboration while creating a more integrated solution map.

Alfresco platform also now includes support for Thealso now includes support for Elasticsearch , enabling enterprise-wide search with improved scalability and index management.

Hyland's Nuxeo Platform offer improved user account security, gamification elements and additional reporting for Updates tooffer improved user account security, gamification elements and additional reporting for Nuxeo Insight , the Nuxeo artificial intelligence solution that's trained on business-specific machine learning models.

Other Nuxeo updates include new and improved connectors to systems such as Outlook, Salesforce, Adobe Creative Cloud and more, while enhancements to Nuxeo Studio allow admins to more quickly and easily deploy new client projects.

Saperion customers also will see security improvements, a new web client viewer to optimize performance and admin experience, and an integration with OneDrive to improve productivity and internal/external collaboration.

"We're excited to deliver these latest product updates, which extend our commitment to continued innovation and will enable our customers to map a faster path to modernization, providing agility to adapt to today's business challenges," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "These strategic enhancements also ensure our customers have the most updated, secure platform to support that digital transformation."

To learn more about the latest innovations stemming from Hyland's ongoing R&D efforts, visit Hyland.com.

