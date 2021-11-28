Subtle Medical and Bayer Collaborate to Advance Deep Learning Research to Harness the Power of AI in Medical Imaging The collaboration has the potential to impact the quality and efficiency of contrast-enhanced MRI exams.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company, and Bayer, a leading life science company with extensive expertise from diagnosis to care, announced today a collaboration to explore opportunities to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) to aid in image acquisition in radiology. The companies will investigate the potential of Subtle Medical's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, SubtleGAD™, for use in contrast-enhanced MRI exams to enhance image quality and will explore potential new areas for contrast media use.

Subtle Medical's AI technologies acquire and improve high quality images from both accelerated and low dose scans.

"At Bayer, we are constantly striving to advance medical knowledge and provide the best possible therapeutic and diagnostic options for physicians and patients," said Prof. Dr. Olaf Weber, Head of Radiology Research and Development at Bayer. "We are pleased to collaborate with Subtle Medical to harness the power of AI, with the ultimate goal of providing physicians with the means for optimal diagnosis for their patients."

MRI exams enable physicians to obtain detailed images of the body and help them answer critical medical questions in the diagnosis and monitoring of disease. In light of an aging population, the need for medical imaging to facilitate diagnosis, treatment decisions and therapy planning has grown. Artificial intelligence is a promising tool to support radiologists in their task to provide accurate and timely diagnosis to their patients, in addition to offering opportunities to speed up imaging exam times and reduce dose. In particular, Subtle Medical's suite of deep learning technologies aid in higher quality image acquisition from both accelerated and low dose scans. Both companies are looking forward to joining forces to drive innovation in medical imaging.

"We are proud to collaborate with Bayer to combine our expertise and drive innovative solutions in light of the ever increasing demands of medical imaging," said Dr Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "At Subtle Medical, we are committed to continued innovation and the development of AI tools that create a meaningful impact for both radiologists and patients."

Subtle Medical's clinically validated AI-powered software solutions increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner brands, models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet. Meet with Subtle Medical at RSNA 2021.

"Bayer is a key partner due to their clinical expertise and proven track record in medical imaging. Such collaborations across the industry will be crucial to unlock the power of AI, ultimately benefiting patients, improving imaging capabilities and patient diagnosis worldwide," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a global healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions, including SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™, that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's deep learning solutions are deployed in top academic hospitals and leading imaging institutions worldwide. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com .

