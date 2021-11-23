Wonder Goods Subscription Box Fall 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondery, a female apparel brand on a mission to empower women in the outdoors, launched the next generation of its Wonder Goods subscription box. Each quarter, subscribers will receive the latest in women's outdoor clothing and accessories from favorite and emerging outdoor brands. The just-released box for this quarter features outdoor favorites from the biggest outdoor brands, such as a Topo Designs backpack, a Cotopaxi fanny pack, a United by Blue straw kit, and a Wondery anorak, mug, and socks. Between now and November 30th, subscribers who prepay for 1 year will receive a free box and a $25 Wondery gift card.



Fall 2021 Wonder Goods Box (PRNewsfoto/Wondery)

Through awareness, resources and the creation of a women's outdoor community, Wondery strives to liberate women in the outdoors. 10% of all profits from the subscription box support their mission through community events and grants. Wonder Goods boxes include clothing and accessories, women's outdoor health and beauty products, camp and hike accessories, stickers, patches and more. With over $195 worth of outdoor products in every box, this subscription hopes to provide anything women would need to feel prepared and comfortable in the outdoors. Outdoor brands previously included in the boxes are Grand Trunk Hammocks, Pura Vida, Stasher, Corkcicle, the Earthling Co. and many more.



As a brand committed to continuous improvement and listening to the feedback of customers, Wondery has incorporated changes from a monthly to quarterly subscription. This subscription will make this product significantly cheaper for customers at $64 per season instead of a monthly charge of that amount. With this, more curated picks from the team and more time to plan quality choices will allow each Wonder Goods box to be unique and useful for the customer.



One customer wrote, "Every time I get any order, I'm always so excited! I never look at what I'm going to get in the boxes prior to them arriving so that it's like a little present surprise to myself when they get here. Every item I've received has been great quality and something that I may not necessarily have come across myself! I feel like everything has been unique and purposeful. I absolutely recommend! The price is great for everything that you get. I absolutely love what Wondery is doing here!!" Another wrote, "I'm a standard box getter and I LOVE it! Not only is it quality Wondery shirts and merch, but they always include items I would have never found on my own or gotten by myself."



Like many apparel companies who have felt the economic impacts of COVID-19, Wondery has remained resilient and creative when times have been uncertain. Introducing new products and switching up older ones has proved to be rewarding to a wide range of customers. Improving upon the Wonder Goods box, Wondery hopes to capture new customers ranging from the casual city adventurer to the avid backcountry camper.

For more information about Wondery, visit www.wonderybrand.com. Follow Wondery on Instagram, Facebook at @wonderybrand, and TikTok @wonderybrand_

Media Contact: baileyk@wonderybrand.com

