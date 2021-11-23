Tijoh Launches United States of Kawaii

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced the launch of United States of Kawaii, a brand focused on providing engaging content and hand-curated selections of the cutest products available in the market. In Japanese, kawaii means "cute" and is often centered around a bubbly and lovable aesthetic. The brand's mission is to develop a platform and community centered on everything kawaii for people to enjoy.

"As a company that focuses on growing and developing digital brands, United States of Kawaii allows us to develop a different form of engagement and brand awareness that we don't currently have with our existing solutions/product-based brands. There's a component of virality that we're aiming to tap into to develop a differentiated brand experience that allows our team to have fun testing and experimenting with driving user engagement, as well as enabling us to tap into the heightened public interest around anime and Asian pop culture," says Johnathan Chen, the Chief Strategist and Co-founder of Tijoh.

"We're excited to launch a fun experience for people to interact with and browse products differently. We have a lot of really exciting plans for how to continue improving and evolving as we look to grow United States of Kawaii," says Tiffany Zhang, the Chief Creative Officer and Co-founder of Tijoh.

To learn more or sign up for free, go to https://www.unitedstatesofkawaii.com

About Tijoh: Founded in 2020, Tijoh is a multi-disciplinary portfolio company developing businesses that grow and innovate within the digital space. The company's core focus is to be digital-first in everything they do. Tijoh currently owns and manages TwoPlayer, 5&5, balanwork, Design All Things, Auto Brander and United States of Kawaii. For more information about Tijoh, please visit https://www.tijoh.com/

