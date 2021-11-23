Related Midwest Breaks Ground on 900 Randolph in Chicago

The Partnership Between Related Midwest, LR Contracting Company and BOWA Construction Will Deliver one of Chicago's First 80/20 Buildings and the City's First High-Rise with a Minority-Led General Contractor

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Related Midwest, along with LR Contracting Company and BOWA Construction, has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a new mixed-use development in Fulton Market. The project will make history as the 43-story building will become the city's first high-rise project with an African-American Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) co-leading construction.

Related Midwest Logo

Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, 900 Randolph in Fulton Market features 300 apartments from studios to 3-bedrooms, complemented by a full suite of amenities and services. This is Related's third collaboration with Morris Adjmi Architects nationwide and second in Chicago; the firm previously partnered with Related for the 300-unit Landmark West Loop tower at 1035 West Van Buren, opened in 2015. While adding architectural significance to Chicago's skyline, the development will also be a model for the future as it is the first major building constructed under new Affordable Illinois legislation, with 80 percent market-rate and 20 percent affordable units, totaling 60 affordable residences. 900 Randolph will be the fourth project in Chicago under the Related Rentals brand, projects synonymous with luxury high-rise living and thoughtful services and benefits.

"We are thrilled to bring this transformative project to Fulton Market, where it will set a new standard for Chicago's residential market by creating the highest quality housing for all Chicagoans," said Curt Bailey, President of Related Midwest. "With its elegant design and innovative approach to mixed-income development, this is a building for Chicago's future."

"I can think of no better place than the vibrant Fulton Market neighborhood—a community known for creativity, innovation and progress—for Chicago's first high-rise built by a Black-owned firm, which will provide both market-rate and affordable housing in an area of tremendous economic opportunity," said Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. (27th). "The partnership between Related Midwest and BOWA Construction sets an example for the construction and development industry, and I'm proud that it is making history in the 27th Ward."

"Morris Adjmi Architects has a vision that respects the context and rich history of the neighborhood and reinterprets it for the present," said Ann Thompson, Executive Vice President of Architecture and Design at Related Midwest. "900 Randolph was conceived with the strongest principles of design excellence in mind through a collaboration with the community, and it will enrich the Fulton Market experience for residents and visitors alike."

"900 Randolph is the latest development in an ongoing partnership between Related Midwest, LR Contracting and BOWA Construction," said Don Biernacki, President of LR Contracting and an Executive Vice President of Construction at Related Midwest. "We are proud to partner with BOWA, which has already made its mark on the city of Chicago with top-quality construction and impactful projects and now will leave a lasting mark on the city's skyline."

"BOWA is thrilled to partner with Related Midwest and LR Contracting on a project that will make history in Chicago while creating jobs and opportunities for the city's residents," said Nosa Ehimwenman, President and CEO of BOWA. "This collaboration sets a new bar for the future of construction in Chicago."

"With this project, BOWA Construction is breaking barriers for Black businesses across Chicago and beyond," said Charles Smith, the chairman of the Business Leadership Council and the CEO and President of CS Insurance Strategies. "We applaud Related's commitment working with local partners across the community at every level of their projects."

Based in Chicago, BOWA Construction brings 25-plus years of experience in general contracting and construction management to projects in healthcare, science and technology, transportation and multi-unit residential. Previous BOWA Construction projects in collaboration with Related Midwest have included Lathrop and the Taylor Street Library and Apartments, reflecting BOWA's mission to build in communities that represent the diverse face of the city.

LR Contracting, the contracting division of Related Midwest, is known for its work on both luxury and affordable properties throughout the Midwest. With over a quarter century of experience in construction through a broad breadth of projects, LR Contracting currently has over $150 million in projects under construction and 2,000 units in the pipeline. Marquee LR Contracting projects include South Loop Luxury by Related, Park Tower and Lathrop.

For more information about the project at 900 Randolph, visit relatedmidwest.com/900Randolph.

About Related Midwest

Related Midwest , the Chicago office of Related Companies, is the preeminent developer of mixed-use properties, affordable housing communities, and luxury condominium and rental homes across Chicago. The company commands a portfolio of residential, mixed-use and master-planned properties, including pioneering projects like The 78 where the company is heading a transformational development on 62 acres in the heart of downtown Chicago to create the city's next great neighborhood and most exciting new destination. Related Midwest is also the largest developer of affordable housing in the Midwest, with more than 10,000 units, and has never converted an affordable unit to market rate.

The firm's other market-defining projects include ultra-luxury residential tower One Bennett Park, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, with adjacent park by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates; luxury rental towers 500 N. Lake Shore Drive and OneEleven; Lathrop, an ongoing restoration and redevelopment of the historic Julia C. Lathrop Homes into a mixed-income community; 400 Lake Shore Drive, two residential towers situated where the river meets the lake in Chicago, and Roosevelt Square, an innovative 120-acre multi-phase development on Chicago's west side.

For more than 30 years, Related Midwest has been an industry leader in community commitment and routinely sets the bar for measurable equity, diversity and inclusion standards on all of its projects. The company is deeply committed to improving neighborhoods, creating sustainable opportunities for small businesses and community residents, and building inspirational places and homes for all. Related Midwest and its affiliated entities have awarded more than a quarter of a billion dollars to minority- and women-owned businesses and helped 25 small businesses launch by awarding them their first contracts. The firm is a founding partner in HIRE360, a first-of-its-kind community partnership designed to expand professional development and employment opportunities in the trades.

About LR Contracting

LR Contracting Company is Related Midwest's in-house contracting company with a 30-year track record of building high-quality construction, from affordable housing to luxury developments, in a healthy work environment where everyone can perform to their fullest potential. Vertically integrated and invested in every stage of development, LR Contracting is committed to bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to groundbreaking projects that propel partners towards independence in the industry. Through bold decisions, community-focused partnerships and holistic operations control, LR Contracting is transforming job site culture in its commitment to values and excellence, project by project

Key LR Contracting projects include 900 Randolph, the newest luxury high-rise in Fulton Market; South Loop Luxury by Related, a development of 500 condominium residences in South Loop; and affordable housing properties such as Lathrop, Campbell Terrace Apartments, Northpoint Apartments and Morningside Apartments.

About BOWA Construction

BOWA Construction is an African American-owned and operated general contracting and construction management firm based out of Chicago. Incorporated in 2009, the company's foundation is built on the core principles of integrity, innovation, teamwork, and excellence. The organization prides itself on its talented and diverse team of professionals that use the latest industry technology and tools to exceed client expectations. BOWA has completed mission critical and complex projects in healthcare, aviation, higher education, sports facilities and K-12 education, with over 250 projects completed. The organization is led by an executive management team with respected experience in the key areas of preconstruction, operations, engineering, and community engagement. BOWA builds projects with passion and is driven by the anticipation of the impact it will have on our communities for years to come.

