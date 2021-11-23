New Warner Bros. Carbuddy Characters For Your Car, Just In Time For The Holidays

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now you can drive around town in Christmas style with your favorite movie characters by your side. CarBuddy™ Airblown® Inflatables let you take along a friendly passenger for errands, road trips, or trekking back and forth to work.

The 2021 CarBuddy collection by Gemmy Industries includes a variety of iconic and beloved Warner Bros. holiday characters. New photorealistic icons include Buddy the Elf from the movie favorite Elf and Clark Griswold from the cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The CarBuddy collection by Gemmy Industries includes a variety of iconic and beloved Warner Bros. holiday characters.

Each character is 2.8 ft tall and lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lighting for daytime or nighttime visibility. CarBuddy characters include a 12V plug-in adapter and fit securely in any passenger seat.

"We're thrilled to include these iconic Warner Bros. characters in our 2021 holiday collection," said Vice President of Licensing Kim Richeson. "CarBuddy inflatables provide a unique and fun way to celebrate the season with your best movie buddies by your side, in your ride."

The holiday CarBuddy collection also includes a 3 ft Frosty the Snowman available only at Lowe's.

Shop other favorites like The Grinch and Santa (MSRP $14.98 - $32.98), available at multiple retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com

