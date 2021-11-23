CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, announced today a new digital gifting platform integrated with GiftNow, a Synchrony solution (NYSE: SYF) . The new platform provides a holistic gift card purchasing experience by enabling shoppers to send personalized e-gift cards and give physical gift cards.



Home Chef Advances Personalized Digital Gift Card Platform with GiftNow

To help celebrate the holidays, special occasions and everyday moments, Home Chef's GiftNow digital gift card platform features a range of seasonal and evergreen e-gift card designs and includes options to add video messages, photos and personalized notes. With options to send customized e-gift cards by email or text, gifters can schedule gift card delivery instantly or up to three months in advance.

"We're excited to elevate our digital gifting operations and offer customers more opportunities to personalize and send gift cards," said Eric Dean, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships, Home Chef. "By partnering with GiftNow, we have transformed the gifting experience at homechef.com, making it more experiential, customizable and accessible for both gifters and recipients."

The digital gifting platform also offers customers options to order gift cards for groups and directly mail physical gift cards, including custom greeting messages, to recipients.

"The gift of food is always one that people cherish as the kitchen remains the heart of the home, and Home Chef's meal kit delivery service is an ideal gift," said Pari Raccah, general manager, GiftNow, Synchrony. "Making gift cards more seamless and personalized can create Home Chef fans of both the gift giver and the recipient throughout the holidays and beyond."

GiftNow is an intuitive gift experience management (GXM) platform that manages all facets of gifting operations from gift card enablement to gifting curation and personalized gift delivery. With GiftNow, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email and text.

Customers can visit www.homechef.com/gift-cards to access Home Chef's new GiftNow digital gift card experience. Physical gift cards and e-gift cards are available for purchase starting at $25.

To learn more about the Home Chef, follow Home Chef on Facebook and Instagram , or visit www.homechef.com . Find more information about the GiftNow platform by visiting www.giftnow.com .

About Home Chef

Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger grocery stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

(PRNewsfoto/Home Chef)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Chef