Bionomics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQB:BNOEF) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the public filing of a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in relation to a proposed public offering (the "Offering") of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each of which will represent one or a number of the Company's ordinary shares in the United States. Concurrent with the proposed public offering, Bionomics also intends to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq).

All securities to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Bionomics. The number of securities to be sold and the price per ADS under any proposed Offering have not yet been determined.

Bionomics has applied to list its ADSs on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BNOX". The ordinary shares are listed, and upon the completion of the Offering, will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol "BNO".

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO, OTCQB: BNOEF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of novel drug candidates for patients affected by central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210 is a negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. BNC210 oral tablet formulation is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for which it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. BNC210 is also being evaluated as an acute treatment in Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) patients and is expected to enter a Phase 2 trial. In addition, Bionomics has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with EmpathBio Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany-based CNS clinical development company, atai Life Sciences, to collectively explore a combination drug treatment regimen with Bionomics' BNC210 and EmpathBio's 3,4- Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) derivative EMP-01 for the treatment of PTSD. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease.

