Landsea Homes Plans To Build 139 New Homes In Placentia New townhomes offer opportunity for affordable high-quality housing in desirable region of Orange County

PLACENTIA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it plans to build 139 new homes for a new community called Hudson in Placentia in North Orange County, California.

Hudson will offer 139 three-story townhomes, consisting of 63 traditional row townhomes and 76 back-to-back townhomes. The Dutch woonerf design concept embraces the idea of a "living street" between the buildings with room for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Placentia offers attainably priced housing options in contrast to its neighboring cities. We're excited to bring our high-quality, High Performance Homes to a varitey of buyers, from first-time and move-up buyers to families looking for new construction," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President for Landsea Homes. "Placentia is truly a hidden gem in Orange County and an overall great place to live."

The new-construction townhomes, in a gated community, will range from 806 to 1,349 square feet. The home interiors will feature all the high-end technology, finishes, fixtures, sustainability and design concepts for which Landsea Homes is renowned.

There will also be a variety of amenities within the community, including a tot lot, outdoor common areas with fire pits and BBQ grills, bocce ball courts and a dog park.

Placentia features quick and easy access to prime entertainment, eating and sporting venues, and is minutes from downtown Yorba Linda. Other nearby options include the award-winning Anaheim Packing District for dining, Angels Stadium and Honda Center for sports fans, upscale hip downtown areas such as Old Towne Orange and Downtown Fullerton and, of course, Disneyland. With highways 55, 57 and 91 close by, commuting is convenient.

"This is a great opportunity for Landsea Homes to expand its footprint in Orange County, which is a very important market," Baine added.

