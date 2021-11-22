Chargezoom Announces Payment Integration with FreshBooks

New software allows Businesses to use virtually any Payment Processor to accept payments directly into FreshBooks accounting software

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargezoom , a leading platform for billing and integrated payments, today announces an integration with FreshBooks accounting software. As the first two-way integrated payment platform for FreshBooks, users who select Chargezoom as their payment integration tool will benefit from freedom to choose virtually any payment processor with a seamless integration, including popular platforms such as Stripe, PayPal, and Square. Chargezoom's platform boosts a merchant's ability to build time-saving automations and immediate payment reconciliations to relieve budens from accounting staff.

"We are proud to be able to support FreshBooks users who are looking for expanded functionality and efficiencies with their payments," said Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "Sending invoices and recording payments manually is costly to businesses and increases the risk of error. By connecting FreshBooks to Chargezoom businesses can focus their time on tasks that are crucial to running and growing their businesses."

FreshBooks users can use Chargezoom to process and accept payments from customers anywhere, anytime through an intuitive interface that is cloud-based, meaning there's no software to download or maintain. Automatic reconciliation not only gives businesses hours of their time back every week but ensures that records are GAAP compliant and accurate.

Additional features and benefits of Chargezoom include the ability to reduce credit card processing fees (on supported gateways), subscription management and recurring payment features, regulatory compliance, reduced payment friction to customers, and more. Users can try the full suite of tools for free for 30 days to determine if it is a fit for their business. Small business plans continue to be free and upgrades start at $20 per month.

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom is a radically simple solution for saving time and reducing payment friction. We connect payment and accounting systems with true bi-directional sync, eliminating the need for CSV files and manual data entry. We give small businesses an unfair competitive advantage with powerful tools and automations. Our easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

For more information, visit chargezoom.com

