AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund) Series 2016-A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.49%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.12%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/(The)) Series 2017-A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.08%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.75%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM Series 2018 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.70%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018-A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.60%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.56%
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.51%
9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.50%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
22.12%
Airport
7.78%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.99%
Toll Roads/Transit
5.76%
Electric Utility
5.25%
Prepay Energy
2.72%
Water & Sewer
2.14%
Higher Education - Private
1.69%
Tobacco Securitization
1.51%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.09%
Higher Education - Public
1.01%
Port
0.69%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.46%
Senior Living
0.26%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
58.66%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.47%
State G.O.
7.72%
Local G.O.
2.48%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.44%
Assessment District
2.08%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
32.74%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.79%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.66%
SUBTOTAL
0.66%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
0.15%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
12.18%
New York
11.36%
Illinois
11.06%
New Jersey
8.33%
Pennsylvania
7.72%
Connecticut
5.36%
Florida
4.81%
Michigan
3.81%
Texas
3.53%
South Carolina
3.10%
Wisconsin
2.90%
Alabama
2.44%
Nebraska
2.08%
Colorado
1.81%
Oklahoma
1.80%
Georgia
1.62%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.51%
Tennessee
1.39%
Arizona
1.29%
Utah
1.20%
Maryland
1.09%
Ohio
1.06%
District of Columbia
0.95%
Kansas
0.87%
Guam
0.84%
Kentucky
0.81%
West Virginia
0.67%
Massachusetts
0.53%
Puerto Rico
0.53%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
Washington
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.15%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.54%
AA
31.44%
A
32.66%
BBB
20.11%
BB
2.24%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.79%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.79%
Short-Term Investments
0.15%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.15%
1 to 5 years
1.67%
5 to 10 years
21.80%
10 to 20 years
32.76%
20 to 30 years
37.08%
More Than 30 years
6.54%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.87%
Average Coupon:
4.95%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.34%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.97%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.17%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.48%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.68 Years
Effective Duration:
4.26 Years
Total Net Assets:
$438.68 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.26
Number of Holdings:
181
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.97% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.17% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.340% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund