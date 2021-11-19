Klue Wins Culture of the Year Award at BC Technology Impact Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - November 19, 2021 – For the second consecutive year, Klue has been honoured by the BC Tech Association with a 2021 Technology Impact Award (TIA). Klue , the AI-powered industry leader in the fast-growing Competitive Enablement sector, was named Tech Culture of the Year at a ceremony in Vancouver.

Vice President of People at Klue, Kathy Enros, commented that the acknowledgment validates the hard work she and the rest of the Klue team have done to maintain a culture of openness, support, risk-taking, and hard-work despite Klue's workforce doubling in size since 2020.

"It's one thing to build and foster a cohesive and empowering corporate culture within a small group. It's a completely different ballgame when your team begins to grow by leaps and bounds," explained Enros. "Klue being acknowledged by the BC Tech Association with the Tech Culture of the Year award goes to show that with the right mindset and plan in place, you can effectively scale company culture in lockstep with company growth."

The recognition caps off an accolade-filled week for the company. On Wednesday, Klue was named one of Canada's 50 fastest-growing tech companies as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ awards . As measured by Deloitte, Klue has seen revenue growth of more than 1200% since 2017.

"It's been a phenomenal week for everyone at Klue. First to be named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list and now receiving the Tech Culture award at the TIAs. We're building something great here and the industry is taking notice," said Klue CEO Jason Smith. "The recognition really is a testament to our employees' builder mindset and devotion to making Klue a great place to work."

Smith credits Enros with balancing employee satisfaction and engagement against operational realities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And with ambitious growth plans in place, Smith added that continuing to make Klue a great place to work is a top priority for himself and the rest of the leadership team.

About Klue

Klue is a competitive enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage curated intel from inside their company and across the web to create insights delivered in real-time to the field. Salespeople get access to relevant, digestible competitive insights inside the tools they use every day. Learn more at klue.com .

