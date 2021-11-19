iRobot to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021, which starts at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude before 12:00 p.m. The day's agenda will include presentations by Colin Angle, iRobot's chairman & chief executive officer, Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior executives.

The webcast of this event will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com and a replay of the event will be available soon after the event's conclusion. Interested investors are encouraged to register in advance of the event at https://irobotinvestorday.open-exchange.net/registration.

About iRobot Corp.

