X Display Company to Present at IDW 2021

RTP, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, announced today that Dr. Christopher Bower, Chief Technology Officer at XDC, will present an Invited Paper on high performance MicroLED display technology, at the 28th International Display Workshops (IDW'21), Japan.

XDC is a mass transfer pioneer. Extensive history in micro-assembly technology developed with a production mindset gives XDC special insights that make MicroLEDs come alive for the display industry.

Dr. Christopher Bower, CTO will present an invited paper titled "Elastomer Stamp Mass Transfer of PixelEngine Devices for High-Performance Micro-LED Displays" on December 1st at 1.40pm in Tokyo (Virtual presentation). The paper will highlight how XDC has achieved the highest rated micro-IC and optoelectronics materials and mass transfer using elastomer stamps to move micron scale components with micron precision, to enable best in class MicroLED displays.

XDC has also built an impressive list of investors and eco-system partners that are together enabling tomorrow's displays.

X Display Company (XDC), a Cork, Ireland and RTP, North Carolina-based technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing MicroLED displays, sells MicrolC & PixelEngine™ components and Micro Transfer Printing Equipment that will power next-generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the display market, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

