Neptune Retail Solutions Doubles Down On In-Store Innovation, AI and First-Party Data With Acquisition Of RevTrax

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) , a leading omnichannel retail marketing company, announced today that it has acquired RevTrax ®, the leading promotions marketing platform. The RevTrax founding leadership team will join the NRS executive team long-term to help accelerate the integration of its Offer Management Platform (OMP), Universal Mobile OfferTM (UMO) solution, and its AI-driven dynamic pricing and promotions engine into Neptune's robust network of omnichannel activation solutions.

"We recently partnered with RevTrax to become the exclusive in-store seller of its UMO solution and are excited to take this partnership to the next level. We will accelerate the integration of our collective data sets across the NRS network – providing our brand and retail partners with unique digital offer and personalization capabilities at massive scale," said Bill Redmond, CEO, Neptune Retail Solutions. "Our company focus has been to create transformative innovation within the industry and this acquisition puts us in a position to execute against client strategies with tangible results, in a way no other organization can."

RevTrax's industry-leading Offer Management Platform delivers innovation to brands at the intersection of digital marketing, offers and artificial intelligence. RevTrax solutions empower brands to modernize promotional marketing campaigns through one-to-one offer personalization, advanced performance measurement, best-in-class security and anti-fraud features. Their turnkey integrations with both cloud-based digital messaging platforms (web, display, email, mobile, etc.) and backend providers (payments, point-of-sale, etc.), deliver increased value to consumers while driving optimal ROI for brands and retailers.

Leveraging more than 11 years of powerful and unique first-party data, combined with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence for offer management, brands use RevTrax to automatically deliver each individual consumer the precise offer value needed to drive increased response, revenue, and profitability.

Increased shopper adoption of UMO reflects consumers' increased preference for digital coupons (vs printed coupons), in turn allowing for increased levels of data-driven personalization, actionable insights/analytics and fraud prevention for brands and retailers – both online and at the shelf. Owning this capability allows NRS to offer retail & CPG partners unique flexibility of offer delivery, along with enhanced benefits from a deeper understanding of shoppers and performance metrics at scale.

"We are thrilled to be accelerating our growth together with the Neptune team. It was clear from the beginning that their incredible in-store network of over 47,000 North American grocery and drug stores would quickly expand the potential and reach of game changing products like UMO and future RevTrax solutions," said Jonathan Treiber, CEO, RevTrax. "As part of the Neptune family, we are now squarely positioned to bring the much-needed digital innovation and transformation to brands and retailers at a scale that we simply couldn't accomplish as a standalone company."

NRS is a leading omnichannel retail marketing company in the US & Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by both exclusive in store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery and drugstores, including Kroger, Ahold, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS, in addition to exclusive deterministic first party shopper data, generated from the company's owned and operated cashback app, Checkout 51, capturing deterministic first party shopping data via receipt scans from key retail locations across the US and Canada including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and the retailers noted above.

RevTrax empowers brands to deploy intelligent promotions and offers across channels, track performance, and increase profit and marketing ROI. With a robust portfolio of patents relating to offer security, RevTrax brings control back into the hands of the brand. For more information, visit revtrax.com.

