HDT Global Announces Advisory Board Members

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced the appointment of three members to its newly formed Board of Advisors.

"We're excited to stand up a Board of Advisors with three members who will each help guide HDT in their next phase of growth," stated Vince Buffa, Chairman of the Board, Nexus Capital Management, LP, the private equity firm that acquired HDT Global in June 2021. "We have worked actively and thoughtfully to identify candidates with deep experience in the military, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics sectors, and all three members fit the bill perfectly."

The Advisory Board members, Major General Peter J. Talleri (ret.), Vice Admiral Alan S. Thompson (ret.) and Lieutenant General Stephen M. Twitty (ret.), began their terms in November 2021.

Maj. Gen. Talleri comes to HDT with over 30 years of experience leading information technology, logistics and supply chain organizations ranging in size from 50 to 11,000 personnel. He retired from the United States Marine Corps in 2013, having served as Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations Pacific; Commander DLA - Distribution, as well as other logistics commands. Maj. Gen. Talleri currently is the President of Peter J. Talleri & Associates, LLC with clients that include AT&T, CACI, Tyto Anthene, Raytheon, BlackBerry, DynCorp, and Oracle. He currently holds board positions at DiviUp, LLC, Airborne Motorworks, LLC, the Clarion University Foundation, Inc., and Stellar Solutions, Inc.

Vice Adm. Thompson is a former Director (CEO) of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) where he led a 27,000-person, $46 billion global supply chain and logistics enterprise supporting the U.S. armed forces, select other US federal agencies and several allied militaries. Previously, he served as the Commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), the Navy's 25,000-person $10 billion global acquisition, supply chain and retail enterprise. After his Navy career, Vice Adm. Thompson held senior executive positions focused on the defense market with Honeywell International and KBR. Currently, he is the CEO of HomeSafe Alliance – the exclusive relocation manager for the armed forces and DOD civilians – a company that completes over 320,000 global relocations annually by inserting cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the moving industry. Vice Adm. Thompson has served on the board of directors of the National Defense Industrial Association the Professional Services Council. He is a graduate of UCLA, earned an MBA at the University of Florida, and completed the Columbia University Graduate School of Business Senior Executive Program.

Lt. Gen. Twitty brings extensive strategic, operational, and international experience and executive level leadership and management skills to HDT Global. He retired from the United States Army in 2020, where he served as Deputy Commander, United States European Command; Commanding General, 1st United States Army; Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss; Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Plans, Training & Readiness, United States Forces Command; Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Communications, ISAF; and Deputy Commanding General, Chief of Staff as well as other roles of increasing responsibility. Lt. Gen. Twitty's senior leadership experience includes National Security Strategy, Strategic Communications, Military Operations, NATO, and Homeland Security and he has served as advisor and consultant to Valiant Integrated Services, Ernst & Young Global Limited and Deep Water Point. He holds a Master of Science degree focused in National Security Policy Studies from National Defense University.

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics, specialty transport vehicles and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

