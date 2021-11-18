Escape the everyday in style with Queen Elizabeth as she embarks on 17 new international voyages in early 2022

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard announces 17 new international voyages, sailing on Queen Elizabeth between February 20 and June 21, 2022.

Embarking on the new program in early 2022, Queen Elizabeth will visit 32 ports in 12 countries, spending time in the unparalleled beauty of Norway's fjords; island hopping in Spain and Portugal; cruising through the Mediterranean; and finally transiting the Panama Canal onwards to Alaska. The programme includes six overnight port calls and three late evening departures. Extended time in Tromso and Narvik offers the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights. A call in Amsterdam on a four-night short break brings an opportunity to explore the city's UNESCO-listed canals by night. Other highlight calls include Genoa, Ibiza, Manzanillo, Grand Turk, San Francisco, before reaching the icy landscapes of Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier.

"We're thrilled to offer this exciting new Escapes Programme to guests who might long for a voyage that promises a sense of freedom, luxury and style," says Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. "For cruise afficionados or those enjoying their first taste of the vibrant and inviting world of Queen Elizabeth, together with our renowned White Star Service, this program has something for everyone."

Queen Elizabeth 2022 Escapes - Key Voyages

The Canary Islands (Q206N)

This 14-night escape will whisk guests to sun-filled shores and cities teeming with history. Stops in The Canary Islands, Cadiz and Lisbon are complemented by an overnight port call in Funchal, Madeira. Departs Southampton February 20, 2022. Inside staterooms from $1,299.

Norway & Northern Lights (Q208N)

Timed to offer guests maximum potential of seeing the Northern Lights, this 12-night voyage will take them into the heart of Norway's fjords, pausing where the aurora borealis most often appears. Departs Southampton March 18, 2022. Inside staterooms from $1,699.

Amsterdam (Q209P)

This four-night voyage from Southampton calls overnight in Amsterdam, giving guests the opportunity to experience the city's museums, galleries and canals by day and its highly rated nightlife after dark. Departs Southampton March 30, 2022. Inside staterooms from $649.

Western Mediterranean (Q211P)

The enchanting old town of Dalt Vila in Ibiza and Rome's historic centre (from Civitavecchia) are two of the standout sights to savour on this 17-night roundtrip voyage, sailing from Southampton. Departs Southampton April 15, 2022. Inside staterooms from $2,199.

Westbound Transatlantic Crossing (Q212N)

The Galician port of Vigo with its old town and 'golden mile of art', and an overnight stay in Port Canaveral are highlights to explore on this 12-night Transatlantic Crossing to Fort Lauderdale. Departs Southampton May 2, 2022. Inside staterooms from $1,199.

Panama Canal & Alaska (Q212G)

This sensational 43-night voyage offers an itinerary to remember, whisking guests westbound across the Atlantic to the sand beaches of Grand Turk and Aruba, before revealing Alaska's tidewater glaciers. Departs Southampton May 2, 2022. Inside staterooms from $4,299.

Whether seeking a short European break, the delicious warmth of islands in the sun, or vistas that defy imagination, a 2022 voyage on Queen Elizabeth makes it all possible.

Queen Elizabeth Escapes Program new itineraries are available to book from November 18, 2021.

