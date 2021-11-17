The Walcott Hackensack Now Leasing

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Containing an assortment of rental townhomes, lofted floor plans and a multitude of studio, one- and two-bedroom options, The Walcott Hackensack's 235 residences managed by Greystar are now available for virtual touring and leasing. With architecture by Feinberg & Associates the new six-story building mixes classic brick with modern metal panels to produce a unique exterior appearance. Natural light courses in through double-floor lobby windows which introduce visitors to the interior design work of APT.

"The Hackensack neighborhood is expanding by the minute," said Sr. Community Manager, Melisa Marinaro. "We're seeing new communities, businesses and developments of all sorts, and we're thrilled to be part of that growth, but also to stand out amongst it. Doing it means conceptualizing a first-class amenity package and doing some intriguing things with the interior design. The Walcott is the result of that work, all conducted by a really impressive team."

Notable within the community design is a wall art display that speaks to Hackensack's history. Additional standouts include onsite firepits and grilling stations within a private landscaped courtyard that also includes a swimming pool. On the more active side, residents will have the likes of a modern sports simulator, an onsite game area, and state-of-the art fitness center with yoga studio. The building also includes a media room perfect for group film screenings and presentations and a secluded speakeasy for private gatherings. Private workspaces are also available in the business center.

"We're thinking ambitiously about our community lifestyle," shared Melisa Marinaro. "Resident engagement is a top priority and we're excited to start rolling out some great sponsorship programs to kick that off. Working with Hackensack businesses will be a pleasure, especially because it makes life more enjoyable and more convenient for everyone who leases at The Walcott. It's in the early stages, but we're hoping to have something established with Alementary Brewery as an incredible start."

The Walcott Hackensack's residential pricing range is $1,910 to $4,000/month. Available floor plans include studio, one- and two-bedroom homes sized from 418 to 1,516 square feet.

