PSO issues Requests for Proposals for purchase of wind and solar generation resources

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), today submitted Requests for Proposals (RFP) for renewable energy resources to supply the needs of its customers.

The RFPs solicit bids for the purchase of wind energy resources of up to 2,800 megawatts (MW) and solar energy resources up to 1,350 MW. Wind energy resources must be a minimum of 100 MW and solar energy resources a minimum of 50 MW. The renewable energy resources must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri or Texas.

Proposals will be due on January 13, 2022. Additional information regarding the RFPs and contact information is available online at PSOklahoma.com/2021RFPs. Proposals selected from the two RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

About PSO

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is an electric utility company serving more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma. Based in Tulsa, PSO owns approximately 3,800 megawatts of generating capacity fueled primarily by natural gas. It also maintains and operates 22,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,700 miles of transmission lines. PSO is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. News releases and other information are at www.PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PSOklahoma.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

