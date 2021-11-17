Boardsi Becomes The Newest Sponsor Of The Academy Of United States Veterans Foundation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardsi announces their most recent partnership with Academy of United States Veterans (AUSV) for the upcoming 7th Annual Veterans Awards (VETTYS). The event will take place on January 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be centered around mental health with the mission to bring awareness to suicide prevention with the organizations newest project, Unexpected Voices.

"We are honored to sponsor AUSV and the 7th Annual Veterans Awards," said Martin Rowinski, Boardsi CEO & Co-Founder. "The work that AUSV does is extraordinary and we are excited to support the organization and their efforts to help provide veterans and their families a better future. We are looking forward to a long term partnership with the organization."

Boardsi will support AUSV in their efforts to create a new narrative for veterans in America helping provide resources for veterans who return home with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic injuries and other mental health disorders.

"Sponsors like Boardsi are an invaluable asset to our cause here at AUSV. They provide opportunities to bring awareness and support to veterans who struggle daily with mental health challenges. As a non-veteran organization, Boardsi's passion and support for the veteran community proves that our soldiers are not alone in this fight. We will stand behind our veterans and fight for them like they have fought for this country," said Katie Katz, AUSV's Director of Public Relations and External Affairs.

ABOUT AUSV

The Academy of United States Veterans Foundation (AUSV) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization known for founding the Annual Veterans Awards. AUSV believes that collaborative communities can be a vehicle to bring real opportunities for society. By encouraging creativity in this cooperative environment, AUSV hopes to create a new narrative for our veterans and for all Americans. For more information, please visit: https://www.ausvfoundation.org/

ABOUT ANNUAL VETERANS AWARDS

The 7th Annual Veterans Awards will focus on suicide prevention for veterans Attending the Veterans Awards are exceptional veteran organizations who have been nominated by the community. Their extraordinary impact in different categories relating to mental health is invaluable to AUSV's mission of community empowerment. AUSV's mission is to raise awareness about the failures of our nation's resources when it comes to mental health solutions, and highlight the obstacles our veterans face when seeking the help they were promised.

ABOUT BOARDSI

Boardsi is a modern recruiting company providing executives with board/advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through advanced technology, human connection and an extensive private network, we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers. For more information, please visit: https://boardsi.com/

