OTC Markets Group Introduces Upgrades to Qaravan Bank Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the launch of its upgraded Qaravan platform, which provides bank executives, regulators, and analysts with a seamless approach to peer monitoring and competitor benchmarking. The upgraded offering now includes bank holding company data to provide clarity around the financial performance of banking entities as well as OTC market data to expand coverage of public banks.

This latest iteration of the platform includes a broader set of information on banking entities, offering more complete coverage across the sector - whether public or private, bank or bank holding company. In addition to bank Call Reports and UBPRs, Qaravan now offers commonly used bank Holding Company reports like Y-6s, Y-9s, and BHCPRs. This enhancement also features a refreshed user interface to make navigating features more intuitive.

"Expanding the universe of analytics and market data available through Qaravan was a critical driver behind this new offering," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "The addition of holding company and OTC market data for public banks rounds out Qaravan's product offering to provide a more comprehensive end user experience."

The enhanced Qaravan product will include targeted, customizable news feed options from a wide variety of sources relevant to the banking community, as well as live stock quotes and streaming news. Other features include stock chart capabilities for public banks and holding companies, in-depth corporate structure information, including parent-subsidiary hierarchies and branch office locations, and historical information for all entities covering events such as mergers, acquisitions, and branch openings/closings.

Excel data formats for Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9s, are available on bank disclosure pages on OTCMarkets.com and Canari®. Complete bank performance data can be found in Qaravan, OTC Markets Group's web-based risk and performance analytics software covering more than 5,000 U.S. Banks. Over 100 OTCQX-traded banks benefit from complimentary access to Qaravan's full suite of services.

For more information about Qaravan, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/qaravan-bank-data.

To contact Qaravan, please call +1 (212) 220-2185 or e-mail qaravan@otcmarkets.com.

