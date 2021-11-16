LP Building Solutions Names Aaron Howald as Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development and Craig Miles as Vice President, National Sales, OSB Marketing and Planning

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the appointment of Aaron Howald as Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development and Craig Miles as Vice President, National Sales, OSB Marketing and Planning.

Howald joined LP in 2011 and has worked in various roles for the OSB business and corporate finance, including strategy, business development, and continuous improvement before being appointed Director of Investor Relations in October 2019. During his tenure, he has made significant contributions to the company, including supporting LP's ongoing transformation from a forest products company to a leading building solutions company.

Prior to joining LP, Howald served as Senior Manager of the Thomas Group, a management consulting firm. He earned an MBA from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Franklin College.

Miles joined LP in 2004 as a Retail Brand Manager before being promoted to Director of Sales in 2010, a role he held for nearly four years. He briefly transitioned to another company before returning to LP in 2018 to take on the role of Business Marketing Manager until his promotion to Director of National Sales and Marketing for OSB in 2020. Miles has been instrumental in the development and advancement of LP's Structural Solutions portfolio, the company's line of specialty structural panel products.

Prior to LP, Miles held brand management and sales and marketing roles at integrated plastics manufacturer Inteplast Group and global medicines company Novartis. He earned an MBA at the University of Rochester Simon Business School and a bachelor's degree in management from the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business.

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

