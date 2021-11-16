Khiron to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 22, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 22nd , 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company will press release its financial results prior to the conference call.

Khiron Life Sciences (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call, followed by a Q&A session.

Conference Call Date: November 22, 2021

Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-270-2148

International dial-in number: 1-412-902-6510

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Khiron Investor Relations team at (647) 556-5750

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay ID: 10162133

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Paola Ricardo

E: investors@khiron.ca

T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:

Peter Leis

Europe Communications

E: pleis@khiron.ca

Carolina Gomez

Latam Communications

E: mgomez@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:

Franziska Katterbach, President

E: fkatterbach@khiron.ca

