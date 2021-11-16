Dune Glow Remedy, a Creatd Ventures brand, Featured on Access Hollywood as it Reaches New Milestone

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, today announced that Dune, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) functional beverage brand launched within the Company's Creatd Ventures pillar, was featured on Access Hollywood yesterday, on a segment discussing emerging snack trends. A replay of the Access Hollywood segment is available at this link, with Dune's feature beginning at timestamp 4:20.

Commented Tom Punch, Dune founder and CEO of Creatd Ventures, "It's exciting to see Dune–'Botox in a Bottle'–gain traction and an enthusiastic consumer base. We look forward to scaling the business, as well as that of Camp and future additions to Creatd Ventures' portfolio."

To date, over 650 cases of Dune have been distributed through our influencer gifting and sales programs. Sales continue to increase, with the Company expecting that Creatd Ventures will begin to contribute material revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

