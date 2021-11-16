American Residential Services (ARS) Network of Brands Surprises Veterans with Home Services Makeovers Nominated by Family, Friends and Co-Workers, Deserving Veterans Across the Country Receiving New HVAC System or Water Heater Installations Throughout November

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS, one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, is honoring active and former Military across the country with its ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans program. More than 25 veterans and their families will be the recipients of a new HVAC system or water heater in advance of the winter months.

Sgt. 1st Class David Munoz received a new HVAC system from Aksarben ARS on November 11

"ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans program is all about recognizing the selfless sacrifice on behalf of our veterans as they serve our country," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "To read the nominations and see the outpouring of support communities have for these brave men and women was heartwarming. It is our honor to do this for them, and we hope this small token of recognition demonstrates our gratitude and appreciation for all they have done."

Following the announcement of the ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans program on September 29, family, friends, and co-workers were invited to share stories of why they felt the nominees were deserving of home improvements that would help provide a higher quality of life at home. Local ARS branches then selected recipients and installations began in November. In addition to the Saluting Our Veterans Program, ARS is also committed to the hiring of Veterans. Since 2017, ARS has hired at least 250 veterans annually and is looking to double that number in 2022.

Below are a few examples of deserving recipients across the U.S.:

Honoree Spotlight

Sgt. 1st Class David Munoz has served in the Military for over 18 years, having enlisted right out of high school in 2003. During an 18-month deployment to Iraq, he earned a Medal of Valor for defusing a bomb with his bare hands. He works full-time for the National Guard and has a second job at a fast-food restaurant so he can buy equipment for a nonprofit that helps to prevent suicide among veterans. Munoz also volunteers his time by performing demonstrations as a paratrooper, skydiving out of WW2 C-47 Aircrafts with the Round Canopy Parachute team.

Retired Korean War Army Corporal, William Sandles, is 90 years old and has survived two bouts of colon cancer. He is currently in rehabilitation, hoping to be released this month to be reunited with his wife of 64 years, whom he has not seen since August. ARS/Rescue Rooter Houston installed a brand-new HVAC system to ensure Mr. Sandles recovers in a well-cooled and ventilated home.

Shaun Garry, United States Army veteran, was nominated to receive a new HVAC system by a close friend. Garry was medically discharged from the armed forces after being in five IED - improvised explosive device - explosions. Garry is also the recipient of over 14 medals, ribbons, and badges, including the Purple Heart.

The ARS Cares initiative launched in 2016 to cultivate positive relationships with communities where we live, work, and play. Since that time, more than 150 home services makeovers have been completed, donating more than $1 million of HVAC systems and water heaters to deserving recipients. To learn more about ARS Cares and view official Terms & Conditions, visit ars.com/ars-cares .

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) :

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. For more information, visit www.ars.com .

The Sandles family received a new HVAC system to surprise veteran William Sandles

Army Veteran Shaun Garry received a new HVAC system from ARS/Rescue Rooter Illinois on November 11

ARS to celebrate National HVAC Tech day (PRNewsfoto/American Residential Services)

