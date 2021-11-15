TE Connectivity earns recognition for corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been recognized for its efforts to be a good corporate citizen through positive environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10th consecutive year. TE was also ranked 18th among Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes more than 8,000 companies around the world, reviewing their ESG performance. Companies that show strong commitment and progress toward strengthening their ESG performance are named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, which serves as a key reference point for investors. Similarly, IBD's Best 100 ESG Companies of 2021 mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility. To come up with this list, IBD first screened Dow Jones' ESG ratings, which included more than 6,000 companies.

"I'm proud that TE's ESG performance has been recognized by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Investor's Business Daily as a 100 Best ESG Company," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Both achievements align with our purpose to create a safer, more sustainable, productive and connected world. TE is committed to our One Connected World strategy and we continue to invest in innovation that advances sustainability for our customers and our own operations."

Earlier this year, TE released its 11th corporate responsibility report, which highlights the efforts TE is driving through One Connected World, as well as the innovation the company brings to its customers to enable sustainable applications. As one example, TE set a new goal to decrease its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by over 40% on an absolute basis by 2030. As part of the company's social initiatives, TE set a goal to increase women in leadership positions to over 26% by 2025 and has continued to focus on employee safety and engagement throughout the pandemic.

