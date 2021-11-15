Advocate Health Advisors and Devoted Health are pleased to announce a Free Produce Giveaway event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to assist seniors and those in need.

San Antonio Produce Giveaway Event for Seniors and those in need. November 16th , 2021. 10am to 12 noon. While supplies last!

San Antonio Produce Giveaway Event for Seniors and those in need. November 16th , 2021. 10am to 12 noon. While supplies last! Advocate Health Advisors and Devoted Health are pleased to announce a Free Produce Giveaway event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to assist seniors and those in need.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors, Your Local Medicare Guide, will be hosting a drive-up event that will be held in the large parking lot in front of The Arizona Café', 1111 S. General McMullen Drive, San Antonio, Tx. 78237. Event Time: 10 am to 12 noon.

(PRNewsfoto/Advocate Health Advisors)

Each recipient will receive a 6lb. bag of produce, one per person, while supplies last!

Please note: You may call ahead and reserve your produce bag.

Please call Rey at 210-296-8651.

There will also be Raffle Prizes.

Licensed insurance agents from Advocate Health Advisors will be on hand to assist any persons with Medicare questions and providing no obligation Medicare 2022 plan reviews. A plan review is not required to receive produce.

About Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Every year from October 15 through December, Medicare beneficiaries can review the upcoming year Medicare health and drug plan offerings and make a plan switch if they choose to do so. Changes become effective on January 1, 2022. In certain cases, consumers may qualify for a special needs plan or other Medicare health and drug plans which may offer additional benefits. These plans may allow enrollment at different times during the year. Consumers should speak with a licensed insurance agent to learn if they qualify.

About Advocate Health Advisors-Your Medicare Guide

Veteran-owned and operated since 2005, Advocate Health Advisors has faithfully served the community with free, no obligation Medicare health plan guidance and support. Advocate is 100% independent and holds contracts with over 50 carrier plans nationwide. Healthcare is local and so is Advocate Health Advisors. For more: www.advocatehealthadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advocate Health Advisors