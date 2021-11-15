Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Is Back And More Festive Than Ever - Network Collaborates with Auntie Anne's® on Limited Edition Snowball Nuggets and Peppermint Chocolate Frost

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Freeform is making spirits bright with 25 Days of Christmas collaborations with Auntie Anne's™ and Paper Source . Fans can celebrate the holiday season with freshly baked pretzels, frosty sips and Christmas-themed wrapping paper while watching the network's highly-anticipated "25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt, airing from December 1-25 and celebrating its 25th Anniversary, featuring beloved holiday classics.

25 Days of Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Freeform. Credit Auntie Anne's.

Freeform is making spirits bright with 25 Days of Christmas collaborations with Auntie Anne's® and Paper Source

"This year's 25 Days of Christmas collaborations are the perfect complement to our annual movie marathon," says Dalia Ganz, Vice President Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform. "Watching '25 Days of Christmas' does not get more festive than snacking on Auntie Anne's winter treats while wrapping presents using one of a kind gift wrap and stationery from Paper Source. We know these exclusive offerings will bring the holiday cheer to fans."

Freeform and Auntie Anne's are teaming up to put a new twist on old holiday favorites! Available mid-November through December 31, Auntie Anne's is launching two limited-time menu offerings - Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Snowball Nuggets, served in custom 25 Days of Christmas themed packaging. Peppermint Chocolate Frost is a delicious frozen peppermint and chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy. Fans can pair this frosty sip with Snowball Nuggets - freshly baked, hot-outta-the-oven Original Nuggets sprinkled with powdered sugar, for a sweet and salty treat (available in individual serving cups or buckets)! Also available for purchase is the Snackathon Pack, featuring a Bucket of Snowball Nuggets and two Chocolate Frosts. Perfect for sharing, each bucket of Snowball Nuggets comes with one of two 25 Days of Christmas themed bucket wraps and serves up to five people.

Fans can enjoy Auntie Anne's menu items while holiday shopping in-stores, or from the comfort of home while binge-watching Freeform holiday movie favorites, with delivery through auntieannes.com or any third party delivery site.

"Auntie Anne's is thrilled to introduce a new, limited-time, sweet and salty duo for pretzel lovers to enjoy this holiday season," says Cynthia Liu, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "Whether shopping at the mall for gifts, or binge-watching Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' at home, our Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Snowball Nuggets are the perfect addition to any holiday plans."

Additionally, Freeform is collaborating with Paper Source to create Christmas-themed gift wrap, festive greeting cards, and stationary items that capture the magic of the holiday season. The unique 25 Days of Christmas Collection includes two, exclusively created wrapping paper designs featuring 25 Days of Christmas iconography, as well as a holiday greeting card, both available in-stores and online. The collection also includes customizable holiday/Christmas gift list notepads, stickers, and customizable photo cards, available exclusively online. Items are featured at https://www.papersource.com/freeform-25-days-of-christmas.html and in-stores at 137 locations nationwide through December 25.

"Paper Source is here for the cheer this season and ready to celebrate the tiny delights of everyday magic as we countdown to Christmas," says Jenica Myszkowski, Paper Source CEO. "Our collaboration with Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas is a natural extension of how we provide inspiration through DIY and more to keep the festive mood going all season long."

"25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt will air on Freeform from December 1-25. Holiday favorites include "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause," "Disney's A Christmas Carol" and many more. For more information on "25 Days of Christmas" and for the full lineup of programming, please visit www.freeform.com . During last year's stunt, Freeform ranked as the #1 Primetime cable network* in entertainment across Adults 18-49, Women 18-49, Men 18-49, Adults 18-34, Women, 18-34, and Men 18-34 (excludes sports).

*Source: Nielsen, L+3, 12/1-12/25/20, 6-11p, excludes sports.

About Freeform

Freeform's distinct brand of coming-of-age programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Women 18-34 in fiscal year 2021, to date. Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish," "Good Trouble," "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Cruel Summer," which is the No. 1 new cable drama of 2021 to-date among Women 18-34. In 2021, Freeform aired three of the Top 10 scripted cable original series among Women 18-34 – more than any other network, with "grown-ish" ranking as cable's No. 1 live-action cable comedy series of the year with both Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34.

About Auntie Anne's

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Paper Source

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2021, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.papersource.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Abigail Kim

Media Relations, CSM Sport & Entertainment

abigail.kim@csm.com

801-608-1422

25 Days of Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Freeform. Credit Paper Source.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeform