Aditum Bio Announces Formation of Motric Bio, Focused on Spasticity Associated with Neurological Injuries and Disease

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditum Bio, the biotech investment firm co-founded in 2019 by former Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez and former President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Dr. Mark Fishman, today announced the formation of Motric Bio, a portfolio company developing a new therapy for spasticity associated with neurological injuries and disease. Motric Bio is being formed following the successful in-licensing of a myosin-2 inhibitor, which has shown selective inhibition of fast skeletal muscle, from Motorpharma, Ltd.

(PRNewsfoto/Aditum Bio)

"Muscle spasticity caused by stroke, multiple sclerosis, and other neurologic conditions is an area of high unmet medical need, with more than 2 million people suffering in the US alone, and 12 million worldwide," said Joe Jimenez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aditum Bio. Dr. Mark Fishman, Co-Founder and Chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Boards added, "Current treatments target the central nervous system, with many causing neurological and cardiovascular side effects. This molecule has shown selectivity to fast skeletal myosin-2, with practically no inhibition of cardiac and smooth muscle myosins. We believe this could lead to greater efficacy and fewer side effects than the current standard of care. We look forward to advancing this important therapy into the clinic to help these patients."

Dr. Anna Rauscher, CEO of Motorpharma, Ltd. commented: "This molecule is the result of over 20 years of research to develop selective myosin-2 inhibitors. We are pleased to partner with Aditum Bio to form Motric Bio, enabling this drug to enter the clinic to help patients in need."

Motric Bio is the seventh company launched by Aditum Bio, whose mission is to give large patient populations access to medicines which otherwise may not be developed. To speed these drugs to market, Aditum Bio fosters an incubator model, focusing on the translational phase of drug development. The "spin out" model enables a nimble, start-up culture with its own dedicated team of managers.

About Aditum Bio

Aditum Bio is committed to improving public health by accelerating R&D in disease areas with both large and more targeted patient populations, where medical innovation can have a huge impact. Aditum Bio focuses on basic mechanisms of disease, in-licenses promising drug candidates directed at such pathophysiology's, and spins-out individual companies dedicated to bringing each candidate through Phase II clinical trials. Aditum Bio uses data, software and technology to help bring innovative medicines through the clinical trial phase more quickly and with lower costs than traditional pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit www.aditumbio.com.

About Motorpharma

Motorpharma Ltd. is a spin-off company of Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary, established by Prof. András Málnási-Csizmadia for the development of innovative medicines. The Málnási-laboratory has been one of the flagships of actin-myosin motor protein research for the last two decades supported by international grants including Wellcome Trust, EMBO, Howard Hughes and ERC. Motor Pharmacology is the leading drug development project of Motorpharma Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aditum Bio