Perfectly Set at a Party You Wish You Were At, Director Ridley Scott Captures an Iconic 'Meet Cute' with a Classic Cocktail as the Star

A Tanqueray Martini With A Twist Stars As A Pivotal Catalyst In MGM's New House of Gucci Film Perfectly Set at a Party You Wish You Were At, Director Ridley Scott Captures an Iconic 'Meet Cute' with a Classic Cocktail as the Star

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Ridley Scott's House of Gucci film, Tanqueray London Dry Gin unveils a campaign starring its very own classic cocktail: The Tanqueray Martini with a Twist. MGM's highly anticipated House of Gucci film directed by Ridley Scott, debuts in theaters nationally on November 24, 2021. Scott's incredible narrative tells the story of the world-renowned fashion house, which is perfectly suited for dazzling cocktail moments, with the pinnacle being a perfect martini made with Tanqueray London Dry Gin.

In an enticing first-meeting scene between the film's two main characters, viewers will be given an up-close look at Maurizio Gucci crafting the perfect Tanqueray Martini with a Twist, which the glamorous Patrizia Reggiani has ordered to her liking. Her martini is shaken using Tanqueray London Dry, served up in a vintage coupe martini glass and garnished with a simple, yet elegant lemon twist. The scene is a pivotal moment in the film as it introduces the two protagonists and their destined love affair to come, brought together with a simple Tanqueray Martini with a Twist.

Speaking about the upcoming House of Gucci integration, Christina Choi, SVP of Rum, Tequila and Gin at Diageo said, "The opportunity to highlight our Tanqueray Martini in the House of Gucci film was an indisputable choice! We believe that Tanqueray is a genuine icon, born with a sense of boldness and flare, and House of Gucci is the perfect embodiment of this. Enjoying a Tanqueray London Dry Martini with a Twist has always been at the heart of our brand persona, and we are truly thrilled that it's featured in the film and hope people are inspired to mix up their own martinis at home."

In anticipation of Ridley Scott's House of Gucci premiere later this month, Tanqueray partnered with Ridley Scott Creative Group and director Jordan Scott to create a series of digital spots inspired by the martini integration in the film. Centered around a woman - portrayed by accomplished dancer, actress, and musician METTE Narrative - and her journey to find the perfect Tanqueray martini, the films depict scenes of love and revenge, both prominent themes in the film's narrative.

The co-promotion of Tanqueray X House of Gucci will include :15 and :30 second digital vignettes that will be featured in Vogue, GQ, Entertainment Weekly and on Tanqueray social channels leading up to the House of Gucci theatrical release.

"This was an incredibly special project to work on with Tanqueray in support of the House of Gucci film," commented Luke Scott, CEO, Ridley Scott Creative Group. "The scene depicting the Tanqueray Martini with a Twist in House of Gucci is a key moment of the movie, and we were delighted to explore this to create content to complement the film release."

In celebration of the film integration, Tanqueray will be launching an exciting Tanqueray Martini with a Twist cocktail kit through CocktailCourier.com later this month. The kit will include all the ingredients needed to mix-up the signature martini at home, along with chic barware and a custom House of Gucci co-branded cocktail tray. Fans of the film will be able to purchase the kit for delivery direct to their home in the month following the film premiere so they can sip just like Lady Gucci herself.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. Based on the book "The House of Gucci" by Sara Gay Forden, the film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino..

