Sunday Scaries' New Website Is Among The First CBD-Approved Merchants on Shopify

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday Scaries , the lifestyle brand and community widely recognized for its high-quality CBD products and relatable, millennial-centric content, launches a newly designed website on Shopify — one of the first CBD-approved merchants on the platform.

Sunday Scaries has faced numerous roadblocks due to marketing obstacles within the CBD industry. The brand has navigated through this challenge by focusing on offering the best customer experience and establishing relationships with their Superfans. With the new web design, the brand is concentrating their efforts on creating a new customer portal with the best-in-class subscriber experience that allows for limitless order customization, easy management of subscription details without needing to call or email and unique opportunities for special offers and giveaways that only subscribers will have access to.

The website is built using "headless" technology, a cutting-edge approach to web design that not only enables incredible customization and flexibility, but also results in sub-second load times. The result is a site that feels "app-like" in its user experience and general performance. Given that the new website is built atop Shopify's CRM, Sunday Scaries now has access to native Shopify plugins, apps, and tools that have historically been out of reach for CBD merchants until very recently.

"All of the traditional web and social media platforms make it extremely hard for CBD brands to advertise products on, especially ingestibles. This means our product and relationships with our customers is our #1 marketing tool," said Mike Sill, Co-Founder of Sunday Scaries. "We are excited to launch our new website that will give our customers a seamless and convenient experience. "

Sunday Scaries most recently launched Big Spoon, a new sleep tincture to its core line of products. The newly launched non-groggy sleep aid contains a potent combination of CBD and CBN (Cannabinol) and is engineered to help users keep their minds from racing and experience enhanced sleep, relief, and relaxation. Big Spoon is available for $59 (one-time) and $47 (subscription).

For additional information on Sunday Scaries, visit www.sundayscaries.com or follow @sundayscaries on Instagram.

About Sunday Scaries: Sunday Scaries is a cutting-edge lifestyle brand and community widely known for their high-quality, non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) products, including their best-selling CBD Gummies, CBD Candy, and CBD Tincture, each scientifically formulated to help calm your mind so you can stay chill and focused on the important things in life. Sunday Scaries was founded by business partners Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, whose mission was to build a community and provide efficacious products that allow people to enjoy their awesome lifestyle without the lingering feeling of doom that follows. Sunday Scaries products have been featured in Forbes, Allure, Refinery29, Men's Health, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, and Rollingstone, among many other publications. For more information visit www.sundayscaries.com and @sundayscaries .

