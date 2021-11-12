RedfinNow Launches in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- RedfinNow announced its launch today in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area, introducing a convenient and flexible new way to sell your home with Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate company. Sellers can request a cash offer directly from RedfinNow and sell without the hassle of preparing their home for market or dealing with open houses and private showings. The Twin Cities are the 12th market RedfinNow has entered this year, reaching a total of 30 markets in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

"Even though it's a seller's market, homeowners can still find themselves stressing about the listing process, especially if they are simultaneously shopping for their next home," said Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow. "RedfinNow is the simplest way for homeowners to sell, eliminating some of the challenges that come with moving and giving them more freedom to do so on their own timeline."

RedfinNow gives homeowners certainty and control in the home-selling process. Customers can choose their closing date, so they have the money to complete their next purchase and only have to move once. Expanding RedfinNow to the Twin Cities is part of Redfin's strategy to offer homeowners a complete real estate solution, with multiple ways to sell their home. For sellers who prefer to list their home on the open market, Redfin's local real estate agents provide a full-service offering for a listing fee as low as 1%.

"There's no such thing as a one size fits all consumer, which is why it's so important that we offer Minnesota homeowners a variety of selling options to meet their needs," said Chris Prescott, Minnesota market manager for Redfin's brokerage. "While many sellers will still choose to work with their Redfin agent to sell their home on the open market, we know there are plenty who would prefer to avoid the listing process altogether and sell their home as-is to RedfinNow."

To request a cash offer, homeowners visit www.redfin.com/now , type in their address and provide some basic information about their home. RedfinNow uses local insight and its proprietary machine-learning algorithms to make a competitive cash offer based on the home's location, condition and the cost of repairs. Sellers can pick their closing date between 10 and 90 days from accepting RedfinNow's offer.

Once RedfinNow owns a home, it makes updates and then lists the home for sale on the open market. Redfin makes it easy for buyers to safely tour RedfinNow listings without an appointment. Buyers can unlock the door of most RedfinNow homes with the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week, with or without an agent.

