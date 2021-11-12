HydroCision™ Congratulates PROCEPT® BioRobotics, for Advancing the Field of Minimally Invasive Tissue Aquablation™

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroCision Inc., a medical device company that pioneered high velocity, heat-free, FluidJet™ technology for surgical resection, congratulates PROCEPT BioRobotics on the recent closing of its upsized initial public offering.

HydroCision, the leader in Hydrosurgery

HydroCision's Fluidjet technology is enabling innovation across multiple clinical specialties.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, has included HydroCision technology as part of Aquablation therapy®, the treatment provided by PROCEPT's AquaBeam® Robotic System for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). PROCEPT has enabled an image-guided procedure to provide precise, controlled, heat-free water ablation of prostate tissue across a broad spectrum of prostate anatomy.

HydroCision is proud to have licensed its technology to PROCEPT BioRobotics and is inspired by its success. Through such strategic agreements and its own research and development efforts, HydroCision is uncovering the potential of its technology to address unmet needs across multiple clinical areas.

HydroCision's FluidJet technology is being utilized across other novel applications, including HydroCision's own TenJet™ system for the treatment of chronic tendinopathy and the SpineJet™ system for discectomy and spine fusion applications. These devices replace traditional instruments with a targeted, precise, minimally invasive tissue resection system to reduce procedure times, improve outcomes, and provide cost savings to the healthcare system.

About HydroCision

HydroCision, Inc is a privately held medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary FluidJet technology. Current commercial applications of its technology include the fields of wound care, urology, spine surgery, interventional pain, and orthopedic sports medicine. The company has established a unique patent estate covering the use of fluid jets for precisely removing soft tissue without generating heat. HydroCision has exclusively licensed its technology to PROCEPT BioRobotics for use in the field of urology and had previously granted an exclusive license to Smith & Nephew for use in the field of wound care.

www.HydroCision.com.

PROCEPT, Aquablation, AquaBeam are trademarks of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation.

HydroCision, FluidJet, TenJet, SpineJet are trademarks of HydroCision Inc.

For more information:

Suneela Frary

HydroCision Inc.

1 (978) 289-1311

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HydroCision, Inc.