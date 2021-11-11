WorkRamp customers can now leverage thousands of off-the-shelf content from Udemy Business, OpenSesame, Go1, and EasyLlama to create tailored learning programs for employees.

WorkRamp Partners with Udemy Business, OpenSesame, Go1, and EasyLlama to Empower Learning & Development Teams to Deliver More Tailored Learning Experiences WorkRamp customers can now leverage thousands of off-the-shelf content from Udemy Business, OpenSesame, Go1, and EasyLlama to create tailored learning programs for employees.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the All-in-One Learning Platform, today announced its latest partnerships with top content providers: Udemy Business, Go1, OpenSesame, and EasyLlama. WorkRamp customers can now leverage these partnerships to leverage thousands of off-the-shelf content and create tailored learning programs to upskill and develop their employees at scale.

"By integrating with top content providers, we're giving our customers the ability to combine the best off-the-shelf content with the custom content they already create on WorkRamp," said Ted Blosser, Founder and CEO of WorkRamp. "Our partner-led model gives our customers the most flexibility and choice to build world-class L&D programs."

These partnerships will allow customers to access thousands of off-the-shelf courses to create dynamic, custom learning paths for their employees and build self-serve libraries for learners to engage in their own learning journey. Businesses can curate courses like compliance training, leadership development courses, and skills training that will help build more robust learning programs to ultimately drive more productivity, increase employee engagement, and improve talent retention.

Udemy Business allows WorkRamp customers to access over 6,000 courses with content to help them upskill their organization, develop leaders, and retain employees

Go1 integration gives WorkRamp customers the ability to import content directly from the Go1 Content Hub – the world's largest digital learning library curated from over 200 providers.

OpenSesame partnership offers WorkRamp customers an exclusive content package including choices from over 25,000 different courses in 45 different languages and 150 publishers.

EasyLlama partnership gives WorkRamp customers access to an expansive list of interactive and bite-sized compliance and sexual harassment training courses.

With these new partnerships, WorkRamp customers now have the flexibility to create content from scratch, customize existing templates, or curate training from content partners. This flexible content creation and curation model allows teams to select the strategy that's right-sized for their needs and aligns to their business outcomes.

To learn more about how companies like Lattice, Front, and Plaid are leveraging WorkRamp to build best-in-class learning programs, visit workramp.com .

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Management System (LMS) for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows modern enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Recently awarded Motley Fool's #1 Top-Rated LMS in 2021 and Inc's 2021 Best Workplace for Startups, WorkRamp transforms your corporate learning strategy by providing the foundation to build engaging employee onboarding and development programs–while providing an incredible learner experience for users. Top learning teams at Miro, Brex, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See why WorkRamp customers choose the All-in-One LMS solution to drive business outcomes – to boost employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention – by visiting workramp.com .

About Udemy Business

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world's largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. Thirty-five million students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 130,000 online courses in topics from programming and d ata science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 7,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organisations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.Go1.com has raised over US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces through powerful workforce elearning in every industry. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, OpenSesame's learning experts guide global companies every step of the way. From finding courses, to mapping them to core competencies, to syncing them with an LMS to increasing utilization and improving L&D programs. OpenSesame provides flexibility of multiple purchasing options with simple to use and administer elearning courses. In a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce, OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 brands. And with over 25,000+ OpenSesame catalog courses, the elearning platform touches all industries in all markets. The company is defining a new era of engaging a people-first talent force. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com .

EasyLlama

EasyLlama is a fast-growing technology company founded in 2019. They have developed convenient, mobile-friendly, and easy to use training courses designed to meet the training needs of today's businesses at a very affordable price. Available in more than 100 languages, their popular sexual harassment training course exceeds the standards set by states that mandate this training, and helps organizations build a positive, employee-first business culture. Other courses include the new Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training, HIPAA training, COVID-19 Safety training, Leadership training, Cybersecurity training, and many more to come.

