The Venetian Resort To Celebrate Holidays With New Shows, Festive Décor And Seasonal Menus 'A Season of Sparkle' Features a Month of Special Revelry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a bit of shimmer to the holiday season, The Venetian Resort is celebrating with "A Season of Sparkle," a month of special shows, menus, and events. Visitors will be able to eat, drink, and photograph their way through the holiday season at the only all-suite resort on the Las Vegas Strip, beginning Nov. 26.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Eat, drink, and photograph your way through the holiday season at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, beginning Nov. 26 .

Link to: Photos and Menus

ENTERTAINMENT

"This is Christmas" show: Backed by a live all-star band, "This is Christmas" will bring audiences on a magical journey through the holiday season, featuring timeless Christmas favorites. The show, held in The Palazzo Theatre, will feature a stellar cast of 10 performers from television and Broadway including "American Idols" Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young. Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show on the following dates: Nov. 26–28; Dec. 2–5; Dec. 9–12; Dec. 16–19; Dec. 22–25. In addition, a 3 p.m. matinee performance is available on Dec 19, 25 and 26.

Holiday Spectacular at Grand Canal Shoppes: A new digital show using advanced technology and digital mapping will illuminate the Clock Tower and magically bring the holidays to St. Mark's Square. In addition, The Venetian Streetmosphere characters will perform unique renditions of traditional holiday carols sung in Italian and mixed with contemporary rhythms. The Streetmosphere Holiday Spectacular will be held at 6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout November and December in St. Mark's Square.

EAT, DRINK & BE MERRY

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (Dec. 19): Kickin' off the holidays with burgers and beats, Black Tap will feature the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with DJ Soxxie. Diners who wear their favorite Christmas sweater -- good or bad -- will receive a complimentary Winter Noggin' cocktail.

BRERA osteria and Matteo's Ristorante Italiano (through Dec. 31): Putting a new spin on the Christmas holiday, BRERA and Matteo's both feature a special White Truffle tasting menu. These white truffles, from Italy's most respected exporters, are harvested in November in the forests of Alba, Italy. While all truffles are deeply valued, these white truffles are often referred to as "fresh culinary gold," and are desired for their exceptional flavor. Diners can choose between the 4-course holiday white truffle tasting menu or order à la carte.

Buddy V's Ristorante (Dec. 11): Buddy & Lisa's Christmas Brunch features more than 60 traditional Italian American favorites from a collection of family recipes. The brunch was inspired by the extensive holiday meals that have become a tradition in the Valastro family.

"We have tables in every corner of our house, just filled with every type of food imaginable," said Buddy. "It's the definition of a family feast."

Visitors can enjoy Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro and his wife Lisa's favorites, served from interactive stations throughout the restaurant. Stations include antipasto, seafood, the carvery, the farm egg station, and the kid's corner. A special holiday sweet table will feature additional favorites, including the Christmas spice cake, the buche de noel, gingerbread trifle, brulee cheesecake, hazelnut bars, zeppole, and of course cannoli.

Estiatorio Milos (through Dec. 31): Just in time for the holidays, estiatorio Milos introduces two more delicious reasons to visit during the month of December. Start with the new Milos Holiday cocktail made with pomegranate, lemon, housemade rosemary syrup, and egg white. And just added to the menu, Chef Costas Spiliadis is pleased to present the Royal Belgian Ossetra Caviar for a holiday splurge. The large pearls offer an amazing, balanced taste that is served with plenty of small, savory pancakes called blinis, created using a traditional Greek Orthodox recipe. It's the luxurious way to get into the festive spirit of the season.

Mott 32 (Dec. 22 – Jan. 1): For those ready for a cocktail, The Duke of Suffolk is a tea-based version of Irish coffee featuring gin, English Breakfast and Earl Grey tea with a cream float. Diners can also order from a limited-time holiday menu featuring specials like steamed Australian lobster, crispy roasted squab, Geoduck two ways, and Hong Kong-style preserve meat in a rice clay pot.

In addition, holiday menus will be offered at the following restaurants:

Bouchon ( Dec. 25 )

BRERA osteria ( Dec. 24-26 )

Buddy V's Ristorante ( Dec. 25 )

Matteo's Ristorante ( Dec. 24-26 )

Majordomo Meat & Fish ( Dec 23-25 )

Yardbird ( Dec. 24-25 )

HOLIDAY CHEER

The Cocktail Collective: The bars of the Cocktail Collective – including The Dorsey, Rosina, and Electra Cocktail Club – will each feature a special hand-crafted cocktail to celebrate the holiday season. In honor of this trio of cocktails – all featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka – a donation will be made to HELP of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist families and individuals get back on their feet and become self-sufficient through direct services, training programs and community resources.

Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness: Visitors can enjoy the scents of the holidays with several winter-inspired treatments including massages, facials, manicures, and pedicures in choices like cranberry or apple cider bourbon.

UPGRADE YOUR EXPERIENCE

Holiday Suite Experiences: The Venetian floral team can provide special touches to personalize any experience, including holiday decorations, unique gifts -- and even Christmas trees. One option, the Christmas Suite Experience includes a fully decorated 7-foot designer Christmas tree; custom embroidered stockings filled with candy; and a large poinsettia decorated with fresh seasonal evergreens and ornaments. The ambiance is complemented by an additional holiday centerpiece and a bedside arrangement.

HOLIDAY GIFT GIVING

Digital Cookbook: Grand Canal Shoppes and The Venetian Resort have teamed up to compile the best dishes from resort restaurants into a digital cookbook, allowing guests to take their tasty travels home while supporting Three Square food bank. The eCookbook is $10 and can be purchased at https://threesquare.org/ecookbook.

Estiatorio Milos Holiday Gift Box: This limited-edition holiday gift box includes a collection of classics including extra virgin olive oil from centuries-old trees; pure thyme honey from the village of Mitata, the likely birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love; and fleur de sel from the Aegean Sea sourced from artisans on the remote island of Kythira. Packaged with care in beautifully hand-crafted ceramic pieces created by father and son ceramicists, George and Michalis Mikelis, this gift set is $225 and available at estiatorio Milos at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For shipped orders, email shopUSA@estiatoriomilos.com.

BOOK NOW: CYBER MONTH SALE

Travelers heading to Las Vegas this holiday season don't have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get the very best deals of the year. For the entire month of November, The Venetian Resort is offering unbelievable specials with its Cyber sale for bookings now through May 31, 2022, at VenetianLasVegas.com/offers.

Book a two-night stay with the exclusive Cyber Month offer and receive up to 25 percent off suite rates, plus a $75 food and beverage credit for use at several of the resort's signature restaurants and bars including estiatorio Milos, Mott 32, Majordomo Meat & Fish by Chef David Chang, Bouchon by award-winning Chef Thomas Keller, BRERA osteria, or the bars of The Cocktail Collective – The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Club, and Rosina.

As always, Grazie Rewards members receive additional discounts on suite rates and more, making Cyber Month even sweeter. Booking this Cyber Month offer with a Grazie Rewards membership will provide guests with up to 30 percent off suite rates. Membership in the program is complimentary and guests can enroll while visiting The Venetian Resort or online at VenetianLasVegas.com/grazie.

For more details about Christmas at The Venetian Resort, visit venetianlasvegas.com/holidays/christmas.html

Media Contact

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

publicrelations@venetianlasvegas.com

702-607-4636

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The iconic Venetian Resort Las Vegas is comprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera; two landmark casinos and a poker room; TAO Nightclub; and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes. A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort offers Grazie Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Venetian Resort Las Vegas