RedRick Technologies To Demonstrate New Ergonomic Workstation Innovations at RSNA '21 Expanding the Application of Ergonomics to Help Radiology Departments Address Evolving Workplace Needs

MOUNT BRYDGES, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedRick Technologies, a provider of purpose-built ergonomic workstations, monitor mounting solutions, and reading room design guidance, announces they will demonstrating three new versions of their ComfortView ergonomic workstations at the upcoming, in-person Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting. RedRick Technologies will be in Booth #7311 – North Hall

Over the last two years, RedRick Technologies has introduced the following three new versions of their purpose-built ergonomic workstations that are designed to help radiologists and other healthcare professionals address a number of unique ergonomic challenges. These developments reflect a continued focus on employing ergonomics to address the challenges that bring real value to an organization by going beyond the common ergonomic challenges.

The newest developments they will be exhibiting include:

ComfortView - GLIDETM: Mitigates the unique risks from ultra-wide monitor arrays (4 or more displays) by incorporating a floating work surface that maintains the natural, unconscious adjustments that prevent repetitive strain injuries.

ComfortView – HOME™: Combines the aesthetic benefits of a quality workstation with our purpose-built ergonomics to enhance the home office environment. Read our previous announcement on ComfortView - Home

ComfortView – SLIM™: Narrower depth saves space and enables it to move through a standard doorway while fully assembled. Perfect when space savings is important.

Greg Patrick, CEO at RedRick Technologies, points out "The COVID pandemic has caused many organizations to rethink the work-from-home trend and continues to pressure healthcare providers to optimize space utilization. As a result of conversation with our customers we will continue to commercialize new solutions to the unique challenges they are experiencing."

Visit RedRick in Booth #7311 – North Hall at RSNA, to learn first-hand how the unique benefits of their ergonomic workstations can help alleviate the risk of repetitive stress injuries in radiologists as well as cardiologists and digital pathologists. Good ergonomics is important for everyone who spends more than 4 hours a day in front of a multi-monitor workstation. RSNA attendees are invited to inquire about the following unique attributes of RedRick ergonomic workstations:

Customized shapes and sizes that maximize use of space. Optimized to manage unique configurations of diagnostic displays. Stable and effortless ergonomic adjustments.

About RedRick Technologies

RedRick Technologies designs, develops, and optimizes reading room environments, and the ergonomic workspaces they synergistically incorporate. You know us best from our sturdy and carefully designed ergonomic workstations and monitor mounting solutions, however, our expertise encompasses space design, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics; all factors that must work together to optimize radiology reading room design.

Since 2001 we have been helping clients maximize their department productivity, workflow, and space utilization, and help ensure their reading environment supports the operational goals of both Radiology and the healthcare enterprise. Our four-step process ensures an optimized radiology reading room design that facilitates your transition from volume-based to value-based imaging. Learn more by contacting us at 1-800-340-9511 and at www.redricktechnologies.com

