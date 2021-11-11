Israeli FemTech Company MobileODT, To Be participating In India's Largest Cervical Cancer Screening Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileODT, an Israeli Digital Health FemTech company that produces the latest innovation in cervical cancer screening, is proud to announce that their EVA cervical screening technology is supporting a national cervical cancer screening project in India. This will be the most comprehensive and largest cervical cancer screening program performed in India, to date.

The project will be run by Karkinos Healthcare in strategic collaboration with GenWorks Health, MobileODT's exclusive distributor in India. The partnership will adopt the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) DNA test for early detection of cervical cancer among women followed by standard diagnosis and treatment.

Together, Karkinos Healthcare and GenWorks will provide primary screening through HPV DNA tests, and confirmatory diagnoses through colposcopy at the clinics and hospitals. The colposcopy exam will be performed using the MobileODT EVA device.

"At GenWorks, our partnerships are compelling for connecting the healthcare ecosystem for affordable access with best-in-class solutions that can provide early healthcare services. We believe our partnership with Karkinos and MobileODT truly complements our strategy." said Mr. S Ganesh Prasad, founder, MD and CEO of GenWorks Health

Cervical cancer affects 1 in every 79 Indian women, with India contributing to nearly 1/5th of all cervical cancer cases in the world, according to the GLOBOCAN report published by the International Agency on Cancer Research (IARC).

The tests would be made available to all women between the ages of 30 and 65 years, across India. The collaboration will aim to provide the services in every town in India.

"We are extremely proud that the EVA technology has been selected to be part of this endeavor together with our partner Genworks, in this effort to eliminate cervical cancer in India. This is one of the largest national programs of its kind" says Leon Boston, MobileODT's CEO," our unique algorithm, allows an unprecedented screening at scale, that can be life saving for many women around the world".

About MobileODT:

MobileODT helps clinicians utilize the power of AI on its portable medical devices to enhance women's health. MobileODT's EVA System combines advanced imaging, data and software applications, to expand access to quality care in over 30 countries. The EVA System's smart mobile colposcope is used by clinicians worldwide for colposcopy, general gynecology, telegynecology, and forensic imaging. MobileODT is integrating its AI in approved markets to provide powerful clinical decision support to healthcare providers at the point-of-care. For further info please visit mobileodt.com.

About GenWorks:

GenWorks Health aims to make quality care available across the country. The first start-up of its kind, GenWorks was created to bring the opportunity of quality healthcare to the farthest and remotest corners of the country. In its pursuit to provide accessible, affordable and efficient healthcare GenWorks with its vison 'At work for a healthier India' has created digital platforms to fulfil its core purpose. In addition, it has collaborated with world leaders in healthcare technology to provide solutions to chronic, non-communicable diseases that India is ridden with.

GenWorks has adopted the Care Cycle approach in the pursuit of its vision. This has enabled it to offer solutions from diagnosis to treatment in clinical care segments thereby enabling greater access, affordability, and efficiency.

