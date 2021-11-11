Gilgamesh Builds Team of Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders and Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, a mental health focused biotechnology company developing novel psychedelic-related medicines for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions, today announced the addition of several key additions to its leadership team and board of directors. The additions will enable Gilgamesh to rapidly advance its pipeline toward clinical trials beginning in late 2022 and further expand its IP portfolio.

Key hires include:

Chief Medical Officer Gerard Marek , MD/Ph.D. is a renowned expert on serotonin system biology. Gerard is a former asst. professor at Yale University and was the Chief Scientific Officer of Psychiatric Disorders Discovery Biology at Eli Lilly and Company.

Chief Business Officer/Head of Research Laszlo Kiss , Ph.D. brings more than 20 years of experience in drug discovery and development (Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb), leadership roles in corporate venture and business development (Pfizer, Biogen).

Chief Operating Officer Yoni Falkson, MBA joins Gilgamesh after spending more than 15 years focused on commercial development, payer strategy, and product launches at Pfizer and Regeneron. He is also the co-founder of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Head of Clinical Development Daniel Umbricht, M.D. most recently was the Head of Early Clinical Research in Neuroscience at Roche and a former academic at Zurich University, bringing years of expertise in electrophysiology of psychedelic medicines and industry experience in experimental and translational medicine in neuroscience.

Translational Medicine Scientist Ed Christian , Ph.D. is an accomplished clinical and preclinical neurophysiologist, who served most recently as Executive Director of Translational Medicine at Cadent Therapeutics and for two decades as a Senior Principal Neuroscientist at AstraZeneca.

The company also added three strategic members to its board of directors, including:

Amy Kruse , Ph.D. is a General Partner at Prime Movers Lab (Gilgamesh Series A lead investor), neuroscientist/biologist entrepreneur, and a former program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Robert Berman , M.D. was the lead author of the seminal study of ketamine in depressed patients (Berman et al 2000) and led clinical antidepressant development of aripiprazole (Abilify). He is a co-founder of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) and an adjunct professor at Yale University .

Phil Skolnick , Ph.D. is a former director of the Division of Therapeutics and Medical Consequences at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIH. He was a Lilly Fellow in Neuroscience and served as the CSO and President of DOV Pharmaceutical, Inc. He is currently CSO of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPMT).

"These additions to our team bring more than a century of experience in drug development and cutting-edge medical research that will help Gilgamesh advance our unique pipeline of novel and transformational medicines for people with debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, ADHD, PTSD, and substance use disorders," said CEO and co-founder Dr. Jonathan Sporn.

Founded in 2019, Gilgamesh is a cutting-edge biopharma focused on discovering and developing novel compounds that harness the pharmacology of psychedelic drugs and show incredible promise for the treatment of highly underserved patients with depression, anxiety, substance use, and stress-related disorders.

Gilgamesh is a pioneering mental health science-focused, early-stage biotechnology company. We have a disciplined focus on developing innovative new chemical entities (NCE's) leveraging a unique combination of medicinal chemistry, intellectual property strategy, neuroscience & neurobiology, and drug development expertise. We are an experienced team, with proven success in biotech exits and inventions. For more information, visit: www.gilgameshpharmaceutical.com.

