Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced today that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation for its role in fostering a meaningful work environment for veterans, service members, and their families. This is the second year in a row that CHOP has received this designation, which will be featured in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine.

"We have a wonderful military community here at CHOP, and we are incredibly proud that we have once again been recognized as a military-friendly employer," said Daniel Fields, Interim Chief Strategy Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Co-Executive Sponsor of the Military at CHOP Employee Resource Group (ERG). "We are grateful for their sacrifice and for their ongoing commitment to our mission to serve the pediatric community – here in Philadelphia and around the world."

"Both Dan and I have several family members who have served, so it is particularly meaningful for us to support the many individuals throughout CHOP who have served or are currently serving our country," said ERG Co-Executive Sponsor Paula Agosto, Senior Vice President and System Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The U.S. Military at CHOP Employee Resource Group focuses on developing the careers of veteran and active-duty employees and supporting military patient families and employees, as well as engaging in community philanthropy.

CHOP was awarded the Military Friendly® Employer designation for efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm, and enduring partnerships. Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than one thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly ® survey.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "They have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations. To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do; it makes good business sense."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan

(267) 426-6070

McCool@chop.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia