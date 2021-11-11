Blueprint Education Announces the Acquisition of Rosh Review

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Education ("Blueprint" or the "Company") has completed the acquisition of Rosh Review ("Rosh"), an industry-leading provider of online exam preparation and continuing education solutions for medical students, physicians, PAs, nurse practitioners (NPs), and nurses. Rosh marks Blueprint's third acquisition in partnership with its private equity sponsor, New Harbor Capital, and is highly complementary with the Company's existing portfolio of medical admissions and licensure exam preparation offerings.

Founded in 2011, Rosh Review is a leading medical education and technology company that provides educational content and high-tech assessment and analytics to train the next generation of medical professionals. Rosh provides its solutions through a subscription-based, fully digital, web-enabled platform delivered directly to individual learners and top academic institutions. Rosh Review currently serves more than 250,000 individuals at 740 institutions nationwide.

Rosh Review is also a pioneer in providing these tools directly to medical institutions to train the next generation of medical professionals. Their proprietary dashboards help medical residency program directors gain better insights into how their residents are performing by tracking key performance measures, spotting trends, highlighting successes, and providing guidelines for when to initiate remediation.

This Rosh Review acquisition represents a meaningful advancement of Blueprint's ongoing mission to provide best-in-class educational solutions for learners throughout their professional journey, from admissions preparation through licensing and certification, and into ongoing continuing education. Blueprint will now provide services applicable to millions of pre-med students, medical students, physicians, PAs, nurse practitioners, and nurses as well as to tens of thousands of medical institutions across the country and internationally.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Rosh Review," said Matt Riley, Founder and CEO of Blueprint. "This partnership represents the next evolution in medical education. We believe together we can unlock even more potential for our students and empower more learners on the path to becoming medical professionals."

"We are thrilled to see Blueprint expand and innovate through this strategic acquisition," added Justin Marquardt, Partner at New Harbor Capital. "Increasing Blueprint's medical offerings to cover the full learner journey has been part of our strategic vision since partnering with the Blueprint team. We look forward to helping the Company continue to enhance, integrate and grow its offerings to optimize the potential of all medical learners."

"Our vision is to stand by the side of learners throughout their journey, from the day they think about a health professions career to their last day of clinical practice. We are one step closer to making that a reality," added Adam Rosh, M.D., CEO of Rosh Review and practicing Emergency Medicine Physician. "I look forward to continuing to innovate to support learners in this exciting new chapter of Rosh's amazing growth."

About Blueprint Education

Founded in 2005, Blueprint is the premier high-stakes test prep provider in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit www.blueprintprep.com .

