WPUR Confirms Off Grid EV Charging Technology Acquisition Negotiations

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterPure International, Inc. (USOTC: WPUR) today confirmed the company is in negotiations to acquire an innovative, off grid, EV charging technology solution. WPUR anticipates ultimately succeeding in the acquisition and deploying the technology initially in Sub Saharan Africa alongside its current water technology initiatives.

WPUR yesterday revealed plans to add the electric utilities market to its current water utilities operations.

WPUR has recently updated its decade old clean water operations and has already begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

Water scarcity today impacts over 3 billion people and by 2050 is expected to impact 5 billion.

The overall renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 anticipated to grow to $500 billion by 2028.

Electric utilities, particularly in developing economic regions, are also struggling with power shortages similar to the water scarcity issues. Too much of the global power supply comes from coal and the transition to electric powered vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to double demand for electricity.

In addition to its approach to water utilities, WPUR now plans to also begin trialing new electricity generation and delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to also be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

WPUR recently announced the company is on track to make a strategic water technology acquisition prior to the end of this year, 2021.

The market for water technology products and services purchased by water utility companies is over $64 billion expected to reach $83 billion by 2023.

The global electric utilities industry currently generates over $4 trillion in annual revenue without providing adequate electricity globally.

The global electric vehicle charging market was valued at $10 billion in 2020 expected to grow to $27 billion by 2027.

Look for more details coming soon on the pending water technology acquisition and the off-grid EV charging solution acquisition negotiations.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

