Vonage Channel Chief Jim Regan Honored with 2021 Circle of Excellence Award

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Channel Chief Jim Regan has been selected by Channel Futures as a 2021 Circle of Excellence award winner.

"The Circle of Excellence (COE) launched in 2014 to honor ICT channel leaders who are helping their partners create business value for their customers. The COE recognizes channel professionals, influencers, and leaders for their vision, innovation, and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence," said Kelly Danziger, GM of Informa Tech Channel. "Jim Regan is an exemplary representation of what the COE represents. We're honored to recognize his achievements and look forward to his continued support of the channel community and watching Vonage's continued growth."

Regan has been with Vonage for eight years, taking the helm as Channel Chief at the beginning of 2021. Under his leadership, Vonage introduced a redesigned Channel Partner Program , and a new Partner Experience Portal in March 2021 as a part of Vonage Accelerate, the Company's overarching strategic growth initiative to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the Channel. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community by empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

"It's an honor to receive the Circle of Excellence award from Channel Partners and especially gratifying to be recognized this year as we have seen so much exciting change in our industry. This award acknowledges Vonage's commitment to the Channel and to our partners' success," said Regan. "I believe we're going to see the critical technology decisions of businesses everywhere continue to be placed in the trusted hands of their technology partners as together they focus on enhanced customer engagement and intelligent, personal conversations. I can't think of a more exciting time in our industry."

