RESET Bioscience Debuts Bioavailable Wellness Shots The Leaders in Water Based Wellness Expand to Supplements Proving Their Expertise in the Category

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESET Bioscience, an advanced wellness company that uses pharmaceutical grade ingredients and technologies, introduces Wellness Shots to their portfolio.

Developed by leading Ph.D. scientists, RESET Wellness Shots are the world's first lipid-encapsulated, ingestible supplements featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology for maximum absorption of functional ingredients to promote immunity, energy, brain health, hydration, and beauty.

The same lipid-encapsulation technology used to pioneer RESET's THC-free* cannabinoid products is now being applied to their ingestible supplements. Their advanced technology uses liposomes to take a more direct route to the cell, delivering up to 80% bioavailability, the highest in the industry today.

All ingredients used in the liposomal formulation are designated GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the FDA and manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility using rigorous process controls to ensure the utmost quality and consistency from batch to batch. Each product comes complete with a detailed certificate of analysis from an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 laboratory.

"The supplement space is crowded with hundreds of brands that over-promise and under-deliver," says Ashley Ferguson, President of RESET. "They feature ingredients with high potential but lack a delivery system to ensure those ingredients are properly absorbed. Without innovation to ensure you absorb the ingredients, you're left frustrated, with little to no benefit and paying for products that don't work because your body naturally eliminates them. We saw the opportunity to apply RESET's delivery system, in partnership with Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology, to ingestible supplements which are formulated and tested to pharmaceutical standards, to help fulfill the consumer's need."

RESET's newest advancement features premium traceable ingredients that are lab-tested to ensure potency, purity and consistency. Designed for maximum bioavailability, each convenient, single-serve 2oz shot is a simple way to add wellness to your ritual on-the-go.

The new RESET Wellness Shots are meant to be used on a daily basis as consistent use will yield the best results. Gluten and dairy free, RESET's Wellness Shots are available in five different wellness categories, each featuring their own unique flavor that is low calorie and free of artificial sweeteners.

Immunity Shot in Blood Orange Flavor

RESET Immunity Shots feature highly bioavailable Vitamin D3, L-Glutathione, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Magnesium for defensive support to promote optimal wellness year-round.



Energy Shot in Green Apple Flavor

RESET Energy Shots feature highly bioavailable Methyl B12, Nicotinamide, L-Tyrosine, and Vitamin B6 for a daily dose of clean, lasting energy without the jitters.



Brain Health Shot in Juicy Pineapple Flavor

RESET Brain Health Shots feature highly bioavailable Phosphatidylcholine, Phosphatidylserine, Methyl B12, and MCT to break through brain fog and support long-term brain health.



Hydration Shot in Salted Watermelon Flavor

RESET Hydration Shots feature highly bioavailable Electrolytes, Nicotinamide, Phosphatidylcholine, Acacia, and Zinc (for an extra punch of immunity) to hydrate, refresh and replenish after a workout, a night out, a day at the beach or when you're simply feeling parched.



Beauty Shot in Berries à la Mode Flavor

RESET Beauty Shots feature highly bioavailable Marine Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Phosphatidylcholine for a hydrating boost to support a radiant, glowing complexion.

For more information about RESET Bioscience's Wellness Shots, please visit RESETbioscience.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @RESETbioscience .

About RESET:

RESET products, featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology, empower you to RESET your wellness ritual with efficacious solutions to support you from morning until night. Designed for maximum bioavailability of premium ingredients and uniquely water based, like your body, RESET products are expertly formulated by Ph.D. scientists to be active where you need it (in your small intestines) so you can actually absorb it. Their line of wellness products are inspired by nature and backed by science, formulated and tested to pharmaceutical standards, and proven to be shelf-stable for 12+ months.

Recent Awards:

*Tested to contain less than 0.001% THC

