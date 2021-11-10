Oceania Cruises Reveals Next Phase of OceaniaNEXT Enhancements

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced the second phase of culinary enhancements rolling out across the luxurious small-ship fleet as part of its OceaniaNEXT program. Following the May introduction of new thoughtfully crafted dining experiences, menus and elevated service levels, this next phase brings new wine tasting programs, expanded in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room. These updates have already launched on board Marina and Riviera and will debut on Insignia, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.

Photo Credit Oceania Cruises

"The OceaniaNEXT enhancements continue to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea® to be even better than ever," said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "Never resting on our laurels, we continue to challenge ourselves to raise the bar to continually delight our guests. Across all six of our ships, the creativity and dedication of the Oceania Cruises culinary team continues to create memorable experiences for our guests."

Additions to the 24-Hour In-Room Dining Experience

With such comfortable suites and staterooms, dining in can be as enjoyable as dining out. Evolving from traditional room service, the Oceania Cruises culinary team has revitalized the in-room dining menu to include more exquisite options for every meal. New appetizers include Plant-Based California Rolls, an Antipasti Plate, and Shrimp Cocktail, with new soups and salads including Grilled Salmon Salad and Miso Ramen Soup. The new burger menu brings an Alaskan Salmon Burger and an Impossible Burger to the in-room dining experience, while new entrées include a Petite Beef Filet, Thai Coconut Red Curry, a Hawaiian Poke Bowl, and a Mezze Platter. For those with a sweet tooth at any hour, new dessert options include Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, "Pure Energy" Smoothies, and a Chocolate Mousse Cake. In addition, the most important meal of the day has been enhanced with the addition of a full hot breakfast for all staterooms and suites. Guests can choose from an array of options including eggs prepared to one's liking (scrambled, over easy, hard-boiled, etc.), omelets, avocado toast, pancakes or French toast along with sides including bacon, sausage, and hash browns. The in-room dining remains complimentary to all guests.

Soufflé of the Day

Oceania Cruises believes the dining experience should be indulgent and an experience worth savoring. With this in mind, the culinary team has added the Soufflé of the Day in The Grand Dining Room. This decadent dessert is a favorite on board, so the culinary team developed a rotating menu of delectable daily indulgences, including some reimagined spins on the classic. These include:

Coco-Malibu Soufflé with Pineapple and Lime

Valrhona Guanaja Chocolate Soufflé Topped with Cacao Nibs

Green Apple Martini Soufflé

Pistachio Soufflé with a Cherry Ragout

Grand Marnier Soufflé

Passion Fruit Soufflé with a Mango Ragout

Lime and Limoncello Soufflé with a Berry Compote

Chestnut Soufflé with Pear Ragout

New Wine Tasting Programs on Every Sailing

Building on Oceania Cruises' already impressive wine menu, the new wine tasting programs will bring guests on a journey to some of the world's best wine regions, all from the comfort of the ship. Offered on every voyage, sommeliers will lead guests in interactive tasting sessions like Top California Cabs, Mediterranean Jewels, Stars of the Southern Hemisphere, Forever French, 360 Degrees of Reds, and The Red Challenge, which pits two different wine regions against each other, like Napa vs. Bordeaux. In addition to learning about tasting notes, terroir, and more, each deep dive features complementing canapés.

Local Flavors, Wines and Spirits in La Reserve and Baristas

Guests can now experience a curated array of local wines, spirits, and tapas during the evening wine bar service that is offered in La Reserve or Baristas aboard Marina and Riviera on select evenings. Here, our chefs and cellar masters present a food and wine fueled destination immersion by showcasing local wines and spirits from ports of call along with many market-fresh tapas dishes, small-plates, and cheeses.

More Enhancements to Come

The next phase of enhancements will be unveiled in the coming months, highlighting another new facet of the guest experience.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About OceaniaNEXT

OceaniaNEXT is a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements so transformational, they are inspirational. This ambitious brand initiative will elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully crafted new dining experiences and reimagined menus to the dramatic Re-inspiration of the brand's six ships, guests will savor The Finest Cuisine at Sea, be pampered aboard small and luxurious ships, and be enriched through in-depth destination exploration.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Vista Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 24,000 berths.

Photo Credit Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises