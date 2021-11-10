Northwestern Mutual Internship Program Ranks Among Nation's Best

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 26th consecutive year, Northwestern Mutual's College Financial Representative internship program has been ranked by Vault as one of the 100 best in the country. The program is in the top five among financial services firms and is a top five internship for strategy and business development.

"Our internship program is a source of longstanding pride; many of our interns go on to have long, impactful and rewarding careers at Northwestern Mutual," said Vice President, Distribution Performance John Roberts. "We're honored to be included on this list again, particularly at a time when we doubled-down on our internship program while the pandemic made it more difficult for some students to secure internships. We look forward to continuing our commitment to offering a uniquely rewarding development opportunity for students exploring a career in financial services."

Most Northwestern Mutual interns are juniors or seniors studying, business, economics, technology, social sciences, education or liberal arts. The program proves influential as a large majority of interns continue into full-time positions after graduation.

Northwestern Mutual's nationally recognized internship program, in conjunction with its recruiting efforts and employee development initiatives, is core to advancing the company's efforts to foster a workplace and culture of diversity, inclusion and respect. The company has been honored by numerous organizations for its focus on diversity and inclusion. It has also invested millions in high-quality education and built pathways to help close the opportunity gap among underrepresented students in its hometown of Milwaukee.

Vault.com releases a ranking of the 100 Best Internships annually, conducting in-depth research on what it's like for interns to work in an industry, company or profession. Its editors surveyed more than 11,400 current and former interns from more than 100 internship programs. The surveys ask respondents to rate their internship experience from one to 10, with 10 being the highest and one being the lowest, in six core areas: career development, compensation and benefits, diversity, full-time employment prospects, interview process, and quality of life.

Interested applicants can visit Northwestern Mutual's website to learn more about available financial advisor internship opportunities.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

